'SussexClass': Air NZ's shady stab at Prince Harry and Meghan

Air New Zealand has responded to a confusing claim in Prince Harry’s book with a shady social media post.

In his controversial memoir, Spare, Harry said his wife Meghan booked and paid for a first class flight with Air New Zealand for her father, Thomas Markle, who lives in Mexico.

“We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now,” Harry wrote.

“Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg.”

However, Air New Zealand does not offer first class on any of its services, nor has it ever operated a service between Mexico and the UK.

Chris Jackson/Getty images Prince Harry wrote about how Meghan supposedly booked a first class flight with Air New Zealand.

On Friday, the airline appeared to address its baffling namecheck by Prince Harry.

“Introducing #SussexClass,” it wrote on its official Facebook and Twitter pages, referring to the couple’s titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, followed by an emoji of a crown.

“Apparently coming soon.”

Air New Zealand concluded the post with the “shifty eyes” emoji, which, according to Emojipedia, can be used to convey a “deceitful act”.

The airline has been approached for further comment.

It is possible, however, that Meghan could have booked her father a short flight from Mexico to the US ahead of an Air New Zealand flight to the UK. The airline used to fly from LA to London, until the service was axed during Covid.

The Air New Zealand situation is one of several recollections in Spare to have been called into question.

In the memoir, Harry said he was informed of his great-grandmother the Queen Mother’s 2002 death while at his boarding school Eton, however several reports claim he was actually on a ski trip in Switzerland with his father King Charles and brother Prince William.

Harry’s memory of a gift given to him by his mother Princess Diana shortly before she died has also raised eyebrows.

In the book, Harry said Diana bought him an Xbox for his thirteenth birthday in 1997, but Xboxes were not released until 2001.