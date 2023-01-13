'I was confused': The passenger reunited with her bag ... four years later

April GaviN opened her suitcase in the video, with many of the items prompting memories of 2018.

A US woman has received a shock phone call from United Airlines informing her they had found her lost luggage four years later.

April Gavin (@aprilgavin) explained on TikTok she left for a work trip ﻿to Chicago on August 4, 2018, when the airline lost her luggage on her way home.

"While I was on that business trip, I went to Chicago, I live in Oregon. On the way home, United Airlines lost my luggage,” she said in the video.

Gavin explained she tried for "months and months" to find her suitcase, making countless phone calls to no avail and eventually giving up.

This month, she received a phone call to let her know her luggage was in Texas. She learned it had also taken a trip to Honduras.﻿

"All of a sudden, I get a phone call from Houston, Texas, saying that they found my luggage, and I was confused," she said.

The airline thought the year 2018 was a "typo" before she explained to them just how long it had been gone.

Gavin then opens the suitcase and beings going through the items inside it, many prompting vivid memories of that time.

She admits she was worried bugs had made their way into the bag as it had been sat idle at various locations.

When she opens it, there are no bugs, just all of her carefully-packed items from four years ago.

The items include clothes, jewellery, her prescription glasses, a laptop charger, a blow-dryer, and clothes she'd purchased for her daughters while she was on her business trip, which still had tags on them.

"It's like Christmas, opening up all my stuff," Gavin tells viewers.

Once she had thoroughly examined the contents she realised her suitcase had remained unopened the entire time.﻿

"I cannot believe that this suitcase has been travelling around for four years, went to Honduras, finally made it back to me, and it looks like almost everything is still in it," she said.

"So, thanks United."

The woman's video has been viewed more than 210,000 times with many of her TikTok followers expressing their shock.

"That suitcase has travelled more in those 4 years than I have in my life," one said.

"It's a precovid (sic) time capsule," another commented.

﻿Others shared their own stories of lost luggage.

"Parents had rental car broken into in Germany and they took luggage. Years later the suitcases showed up on their porch in Colorado. Nothing taken," one shared.

﻿In the comments section of her video Gavin explained the airline had eventually compensated her for the lost luggage.

"I do not remember the exact amount they compensated me (4 years is way too long to remember)," she said. "BUT I think it was somewhere between US$1250 ($1960) and US$1700 ($2670)."

She also discovered her luggage hadn't been scanned when she checked into the airport in Chicago, which is why it wasn't located sooner.

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.