Thought 'SussexClass' was brutal? Here are five more of Air New Zealand's best burns

Air New Zealand's rap safety video didn't go down well.

Air New Zealand has added to the hot takes surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan with a burn of its own.

Granted, the airline had more reason to weigh in than most. In his controversial memoir, Spare, Prince Harry claimed his wife Meghan had booked a “first class” flight with Air New Zealand – a service the airline doesn’t offer.

“Introducing #SussexClass,” Air New Zealand wrote on its official Facebook and Twitter pages.

“Apparently coming soon.”

Air New Zealand concluded the post with the “shifty eyes” emoji, which, according to Emojipedia, can be used to convey a “deceitful act”.

Getty Images Prince Harry and Meghan were called out by Air New Zealand for their ‘first class’ claim.

Reactions to the sassy post have ranged from glee to fury, with some applauding the airline for its audacity, while others have leapt to the couple’s defence, explaining how it’s entirely reasonable they could have confused business premier for first class.

But it’s not the first time the airline has taken a swipe at an easy target. Here are five more of Air New Zealand’s victims over the years.

Jetstar

Air New Zealand launched an attack on rival airline Jetstar back in 2015, in the form of a snarky newspaper advertisement.

The ad featured an image of a Jetstar plane with a long, Pinocchio-like nose, alongside the quote: “We’re New Zealand’s most punctual domestic airline.”

Air New Zealand also posted the image to its Facebook page – though it has since been removed – along with the caption: "When is it OK to be fashionably late?"

However, the ad was not well-received, with Facebook users describing it as “not classy” and “hypocritical”.

Air New Zealand addressed the backlash by posting a picture of a sad kiwi standing in a corner, alongside the message: “Whoops! We were just poking a bit of fun at our big Aussie cousins. #naughtycorner."

Jetstar responded to the controversy by saying: “It looks like we’ve got up their nose.”

Donald Trump

Air New Zealand wasn’t afraid to take on the then-president of the USA in its 2018 Christmas ad.

The airline’s video depicted a summit attended by children on Santa’s naughty list, who were trying to come up with ways to get back in his good books.

An American boy wearing a red cap with the words “Make Christmas Great Again” was featured, in a blatant dig at Trump.

In the video, the boy says: “I have to say, I’m not naughty at all. In fact, I’m the nicest person I know.” The other children laugh, prompting the boy to respond: “Didn’t expect that reaction, but that’s ok.”

It was a subtle but sly reference to an incident earlier that year when Trump told the UN General Assembly that his administration had “accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country”.

‘Naughty’ Australian cricketers

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images Then Australian cricket captain Steve Smith was suspended for his role in the ball-tampering scandal.

Even the Australian cricket ball-tampering scandal was fair game for Air New Zealand back in 2018.

The airline posted a (since-deleted) video to its social media pages in which it described suspended captain Steve Smith as a “naughty boy”.

"Hey Steve, we hear you're heading home for some time off," the video said.

“While you've been a naughty boy, our boys have been doing rather nicely.

"This Friday, we're taking on the Poms again, in Christchurch... How about a masterclass in (legal) swing bowling?"

The airline suggested New Zealand's cooler weather could provide a "nice way to escape the heat back home" and also extended the invitation to "David and Cameron" – referring to players David Warner and Cameron Bancroft, who were also slapped with bans for their role in the scandal.

Irish rugby team

Ahead of the All Blacks' 2019 Rugby World Cup quarter-final with Ireland, Air New Zealand trolled Irish fans with a mock pre-match safety video.

In the video, flight attendants warned fans they could expect some “upcoming turbulence”. Safety tips included fastening seatbelts tightly during the haka so they wouldn’t “flee for the exits too early”, and stowing handheld electronic devices in pockets, to avoid throwing them at the screen.

“Should the game go down to the wire, an oxygen mask will automatically drop down. Otherwise, please remain seated until your disappointment has come to a complete halt,” the video teased.

Sharing the clip to social media, Air New Zealand tagged Ireland's national carrier Aer Lingus, asking if they had anything to add.

“Thanks for your concern, but two of our last three flights have actually been very enjoyable,” the Irish airline replied, referring to previous matches won by Ireland.

Air New Zealand

That’s right – following a disastrous safety video in 2019, the airline had no choice but to poke fun at itself.

The notorious It’s Kiwi Safety video was so loathed that it had to be dumped by the airline, and replaced with an older one.

The video was deemed “embarrassing” by TVNZ presenter Hayley Holt, with others questioning exactly how safe it was to deliver a safety message in rap form.

American rapper Denzel Curry, while in New Zealand for a festival, was even overheard commenting on the video, complaining “it’s still going” while on a flight.

But the airline took the criticism on the chin, releasing a mock job advert on social media for a new “Head of Safety Videos”.

“Following the phenomenal success of our latest video It’s Kiwi Safety (just don’t read the comments online) we’re looking for someone to lead our team in creating our next crowd-pleasing safety demonstration,” the advert stated, tongue firmly in cheek.

It went on to emphasise the much-derided video would be a “tough act to follow”.

“Loved for its music, as well as for the clarity of its safety instructions, we are now looking for new ideas that will garner even more admiration from New Zealanders and visiting US rappers (just don’t read their comments online).”