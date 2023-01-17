Travel etiquette: Who 'owns' the overhead bin above you on a plane?

There is an unwritten etiquette rule that you should stick to the overhead bins at, or around, your seat.

In this series, Stuff Travel takes on some of the biggest debates around flying etiquette – and puts them to you to settle once and for all.

There’s been a lot written about luggage and travel lately. Images of piles of cases and backpacks in airports like Auckland have kept some politicians busy over the festive period, while terms such as ‘bagmageddon’ have entered the travel lexicon.

But there's another more under-the-radar bag-related issue which has caused fists to fly on planes and more than a few choice words to be uttered – the battle for the real estate that is the overhead bin.

On a recent trip to the US, I experienced at first-hand the pain of travelling domestically across the States. Wild queues before boarding, passengers ignoring the order of groups, and everyone, and I mean everyone with wheelie carry-on bags.

Repeated calls for some flyers to check their bags were met with stiff resistance. It meant the scramble onboard resulted in a free-for-all when it came to storing bags in the cabin. If you weren't in the first couple of boarding waves, then good luck finding bin space at your row.

A curious trend seems to have developed whereby those who are seated towards the back now drop their carry-on in the overhead bins towards the front, presumably so they can grab them quickly as they exit. The problem, of course, is that those who are seated towards the pointy end had to go backwards to store their gear, which resulted in a cascading effect of slow disembarking as they shuffle in the wrong direction for their belongings. I have never experienced such a frustrating boarding and deplaning in my life.

So with more of us looking at ditching the lottery of checked bags and going carry-on only, the age-old travel question of who exactly owns the overhead bin above you has become even more relevant.

The simple answer is that no-one has rights to specific bag space, it is ‘first come, first served’ but there is an unwritten etiquette rule that you should stick to the bins at, or around, your seat.

A lot comes down to what exactly people are bringing with them onboard. While most airlines allow you to bring one carry-on bag, and one small personal item like a handbag or laptop, we have all witnessed those passengers who seem to have brought the kitchen sink with them as they stagger down the aisle.

Despite crew advice that smaller items should be placed under the seat in front of you, all manner of personal belongings get ‘Tetrised’ into the bins above.

Logic dictates that the bin above should be yours, as well as those on the row with you or very close by. When contacted by Stuff Travel, Singapore Airlines Regional Manager of Public Affairs & Government Relations, Karl Schubert, agreed.

“Singapore Airlines encourages customers to adhere to their cabin baggage allowance and use the overhead storage bins located as close to their designated seat as possible,” said Schubert.

“Should a customer be unable to find an appropriate space in an overhead storage bin near their designated seat, our cabin crew will assist in finding a suitable space in another area of the cabin.”

There are a couple of absolute no-go areas for those hoping to nick some space – the bins above those seated by emergency exits who don’t have the luxury of storing belongings under seats.

Another thing not to do – don't touch other people's stuff. If there is a bag already in your overhead bin, unfortunately you are going to need to put your big boy pants on and find another location for your belongings, don’t go moving other passengers’ carry-on.

Some airlines are trying to alleviate some of the issues by increasing the bin space. In 2019, American Airlines upsized them by 40% on its A321neo. Other newer aircraft from Boeing and Airbus also come with larger overhead compartments.

At the end of the day travel is already stressful enough. The crew will find room for your bag somewhere on the plane even if it’s not straight above you. You may be a little delayed getting off the plane, but you will probably have to end up waiting somewhere else like security or the baggage carousel anyway. So just chill and enjoy the privilege that you are travelling at all.