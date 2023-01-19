This is the world's hottest destination, according to Tripadvisor

Dubai has been named the most popular destination for the second year running according to Tripadvisor’s Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The flashy Middle Eastern hotspot fought off a resurgent Bali for the title, with London, Rome and Paris rounding out the top five.

The rankings are determined by the quantity and quality of reviews on the travel site.

Sarah Firshein, the Head of Editorial at Tripadvisor, said travel had bounced back strongly in 2022.

”Long-haul trips have made a comeback, and we’re seeing a lot of travellers excited to plan trips to Asia and the Pacific region for the first time in several years,” said Firshein.

“Cities like Paris and London, which may have taken a backseat to less populous destinations throughout the pandemic, are back on travellers' minds, while far-reaching parts of the United States like Alaska and previously restricted countries like Cuba are also piquing a lot of interest.”

SUPPLIED Ain Dubai is the world's biggest observation wheel.

While New Zealand didn’t crack the worldwide top 25, it did feature in the most popular destinations in the South Pacific. Queenstown finished third, with Auckland (6), Te Anau (8) and Rotorua (10) in the regional list topped by Fiji’s Viti Levu.

In the most popular ‘trending’ destination category, Cuba was the winner followed by Hoi An in Vietnam and Mauritius.

In other categories, Rome was number one for food, Mauritius for nature, Fes in Morocco for culture and Whistler in Canada’s British Columbia for skiing.