Lucy the 1950s 'pin-up girl' dropped from Jucy campervan branding

Lucy, the brand mascot for Jucy, has already been removed from many of the company’s campervans.

She’s the bikini-clad redhead emblazoned on Jucy campervans, but Lucy is being slowly erased.

The coquettish character will be familiar to drivers across the country, appearing on Jucy’s self-contained rental vehicles, leaning forward and blowing a kiss.

But the firm has embarked on a rebrand and is quietly removing Lucy’s image.

Some vehicles still feature her outline, but one marketing expert said the remaining silhouette is “more suggestive” and similar to the logo for strip club Calendar Girls.

Supplied One of Jucy’s distinctive green and purple campervans, displaying images of Lucy.

Lucy is reminiscent of a 1950s American pin-up model, typified by Bettie Page, Rita Hayworth and Marilyn Monroe. Known at the time as “cheesecake”, the style saw women photographed in seductive poses often wearing lingerie or swimwear.

Jucy has used the Lucy character in its branding for more than two decades. As well as being seen on its vehicles the image adorns the walls of its hotels and the company's Milford Sound cruise boat.

In October 2022, Jucy announced a “brand makeover”, but there was no mention of scrapping Lucy.

“We’ve come a long way since 2001, and we recognise that our customers have since changed too,” said a post on Jucy’s website.

The firm has also adopted a new slogan, “find your happy”, which replaces quotes such as “Don’t play hard to get, be hard to get”.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff One of the rebranded campervans at Jucy’s Christchurch depot.

“Lucy was part of our original Jucy branding, which was more than 20 years old,” Jucy’s head of marketing, Ashley Andrew, said.

“As part of a post-pandemic brand refresh we have made a number of changes to help take forward into the coming decade and beyond.”

The company declined to say if it had received complaints about the image.

An Advertising Standards Authority spokesperson said they had “not identified any decisions about advertisements” for Jucy.

Ekant Veer, professor of marketing in the department of management, marketing and entrepreneurship at the University of Canterbury, said “rebranding and reimagining” was common and happened for several reasons.

Stacy Squires/Stuff Professor Ekant Veer, a marketing expert at the University of Canterbury, says leaving the outline of Lucy made it more akin to the Calendar Girls’ logo.

“In this case, the removal of Lucy does make sense as it could be seen as the sexual objectification of women,” he said.

“But leaving the outline ... actually makes it more suggestive and is akin to Calendar Girls’ logo.”

Other examples of major rebrands as public attitudes progress included the Crusaders adopting a new logo and BP’s shield changing to a flower “to be more eco-friendly”, he said.

“Changes in public tastes and trends are a valid reason for a redevelopment of one's imagery.”

Supplied Jucy campervans are a familiar sight on New Zealand’s roads.

Jucy was founded in an Auckland garage in 2001 by brothers Dan and Tim Alpe. It was then called Ezy Rentals.

According to its website, it now has more than 3000 vehicles and operates from 10 sites in New Zealand and Australia.

The business struggled when Covid-19 restrictions meant overseas tourists could not travel to New Zealand and in November 2020 it was put into receivership.

Speaking at the time, Dan Alpe said a deal had been struck to save the Jucy brand, and keep 150 employees in work.

In 2016, the Advertising Standards Authority upheld a complaint that fellow campervan company Wicked Campers displayed offensive slogans, including some that could be perceived as racist, homophobic and sexist.