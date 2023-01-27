Record demand for Interislander ferry over summer

Vehicles waiting to embark upon the Interislander at Picton. The crossing has seen record levels of demand for crossing the Cook Strait. (File photo)

Record numbers of passengers are mounting the Interislander ferry, with February almost completely booked out for cars and vans.

The booking website for the ferry showed the next date with a full selection of sailing times was Sunday February 26 – a full month in advance.

March is not far behind with bookings filling up fast, particularly for those heading south from Wellington.

You’d be hard-pressed to get a car across the strait at all in February. After Friday, there is just one available sailing for a car via rival company Bluebridge – and it’s at 2am four weeks from now.

Bluebridge did have space for walk-on passengers most days in February, though few days had a full selection of sailings.

Charlotte de L'Isle A bumpy Cook Strait crossing in 2017.

Acting Interislander general manager Peter Mathews said this summer has been the busiest the ferry had ever experienced for passenger numbers.

“It appears that a lot more New Zealanders than usual are having domestic holidays.

International visitor numbers are also much higher than predicted and from our perspective, the ’self-drive’ holiday market is stronger than anticipated.”

Changes to the rental car market had also helped boost the ferry’s popularity among holidaymakers.

In pre-Covid times, most companies would tell customers to leave their car on one island and pick up a new one on the other.

Scott Hammond/Stuff Rental cars are now allowed to board the ferries, adding to the increased demand. Before the pandemic, many companies prohibited taking their vehicles across the Cook Strait. (File photo)

Today, with a shortage in the supply of rental cars, that practice appears to have stopped, increasing demand for vehicle spaces on the ferries.

Mathews said increases to domestic airfare prices also made families and large groups decide driving made more financial sense than flying.

“Domestic airfares are much higher than they were pre-Covid.

“It is now cheaper for a family of four to drive from Christchurch to Picton and put the car on a ferry than pay for airfares to fly to the North Island and pick up a rental car, if one is available.”

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF In August 2022, the Kaitaki was the only operational Interislander ship, putting big strain on the crossing route. (File photo)

In the past, fares usually decreased after the first week of February when schools re-opened and people returned to the workplace, with any residual demand usually the result of retirees taking their holidays.

With this unseen level of demand in February and March, Kiwirail had responded by opening up 2am sailings and running the Aratere on selected Monday mornings – when the ship is normally being refuelled, restocked and serviced with minor maintenance.

This isn’t the first time the ferry has been put under strain. In August 2022, maintenance and supply chain issues left the service reduced to one passenger ship at a time of strong demand from winter holidaymakers.

Ross Giblin/Stuff The InterIslander ferry Aratere berthed at Aotea Quay. (File photo)

The Kaiarahi suffered a significant gearbox failure in 2021 and was unable to be fully repaired until mid-2022. The Aratere is also starting to show its age, with urgent maintenance required twice last year.

The situation was so dire that KiwiRail leased, then bought, the Valentine as a freight only vessel to avoid disruptions to the supply of freight between the two main islands.

With two new larger ferries planned for 2025, expected to double car and truck capacity, it’s expected to increase capacity and reliability of the Interislander fleet.