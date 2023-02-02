The final ever 747 jumbo jet to be built takes a classy detour

The final ever 747 jumbo jet to be built has taken a special detour above the skies in the US.

Flight tracking sites followed 5Y747 as it started to draw a crown and the numbers ‘747’ in honour of its reputation as the Queen of the Skies.

The Atlas Air cargo jet was being delivered to Northern Kentucky International Airport.

The ‘Queen of the Skies’ revolutionised air travel in the 1970s and 1980s making long-distance travel accessible and turning the industry from elitist to mass-market.

The Atlas Air jet is the 1574th and last 747 to leave the production line.

Over the years, the beloved model racked up more than 118 million flight hours worldwide from its first commercial flight on January 22, 1970 with Pan Am from New York to London.

FLIGHTRADAR24 The Atlas Air cargo jet draws a crown and a '747' for the last ever Queen of the Skies.

Since it debuted, the 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft.

Hugely popular until the 1990s, the model slowly fell out of favour when more economical twin-engine jets were manufactured. The Washington Post reported that since 2020, Boeing has only received orders for six 747s.

In recent times airlines have been gradually retiring their fleets of jumbo jets, and the last delivery to a major airline of a 747 passenger plane was to Korean Air, who bought three in 2017.

The aircraft won’t be disappearing from the skies for quite a while though. There are 44 passenger versions of the 747 still in service, 25 of which are with one airline, Lufthansa, while cargo versions can be seen around the world.

John Froschauer The final Boeing 747 is displayed at the assembly plant during a ceremony for the delivery of the jumbo jet to Atlas Air. Since it debuted in 1969, the 747 has served as a cargo plane, a commercial aircraft capable of carrying nearly 500 passengers, and the Air Force One presidential aircraft.

In 2020, a similar farewell of drawing in the sky occurred when Qantas retired its last 747.

After departing Sydney, New South Wales, the flight traced the shape of a kangaroo, the airline’s famous logo.