'Stay out of the hills': Outdoors experts issue warning after record rainfall

The New Zealand Mountain Safety Council (MSC) has issued a warning to trampers this Waitangi weekend to avoid tracks in flooded and rain-impacted areas.

Parts of the North Island have been hit by record rainfall and while forecasters are predicting the worst is over, many areas still face heavy rain warnings.

MSC Chief Executive Mike Daisley said it’s pretty rare for the group to warn people against going tramping.

“At this stage, we do not know the extent of potential damage, and the process to assess all the tracks and huts will take some time before agencies can declare them safe for use,” he said.

“Our thoughts are with those people who’ve been impacted, for them the focus will be on recovery but we know many will be considering their long weekend plans with some enthusiasm for getting outdoors.

“However, this time around it’s about doing that appropriately, so now isn’t the time to head into the locations like the Waitakere or Hunua Parks, or into the Coromandel. It’s likely your travel will place unnecessary strain on potentially vulnerable communities who are focused on the recovery.”

On Wednesday, the Department of Conservation announced it had closed its Coromandel huts and a path to a picturesque beach.

The closures affect popular locations in the Kauaeranga Valley, the Pinnacles Hut, and various campsites in northern Coromandel including Port Jackson and Fletcher Bay.

The Cathedral Cove walkway, which leads to one of Coromandel’s most famous beaches near Hahei, is also closed.

Wherever you go, follow the New Zealand Land Safety Code to ensure a safe and enjoyable adventure:

Choose the right trip for you: learn about the route and make sure you have the skills for it. Understand the weather: it can change fast. Check the forecast and change your plans if needed. Pack warm clothes and extra food: prepare for bad weather and an unexpected night out. Share your plans and take ways to get help: telling a trusted friend your trip details and taking a distress beacon can save your life. Take care of yourself and each other: eat, drink and rest, stick with your group and make decisions together.

For more, download the Plan My Walk app or go to the NZ Mountain Safety Council’s website.

