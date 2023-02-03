'Significant' repair work still to be done at Auckland Airport

Some people left in limbo since Friday remained stuck at the airport’s international terminal.

Auckland Airport says its post-flood clean-up job is set to begin in earnest, with an “army of tradies” sweeping through the international terminal.

The airport will remain open, but travellers have been told they may notice disruption as plumbers, builders, sparkies and engineers undertake the repair work from last Friday’s deluge.

“Like thousands of other property owners around Auckland, we are getting on with what will be a significant repair job,” said Auckland Airport chief executive Carrie Hurihanganui.

“The focus of crews is removing flood-damaged carpet and lower sections of wall linings across the ground floor of the international terminal and in limited areas of the domestic terminal.”

Some of the work would be back of house, but repairs would also need to be carried out in areas used by the public and travellers in the international terminal, such as the check-in and arrivals hall.

Sarah Crouch/Supplied The international terminal of Auckland Airport flooded on Friday night.

“We want to minimise the impact of these works as much as possible for travellers and airport workers,” Hurihanganui said.

“The work will be carried out in contained areas with safe routes for people to walk around, however we want people to know that there may be some disruption as these important works get underway.”

More than 127,000 international travellers had been through the terminal since the flooding event, with another 26,000 set to arrive and depart on Friday.

The travel backlog was clearing, with no stranded passengers sleeping in the terminal on Thursday night.

Auckland Airport is asking that only travellers with a flight booked and scheduled come to the international terminal.

Airport carparks, including Park & Ride, are open. Strata Lounge in the international terminal is also open.