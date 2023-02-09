Slip onto Cathedral Cove beach closes tourist hotspot

“There is no reopening target date at this point,” DOC Coromandel operations manager Nick Kelly said after news of the slip at Cathedral Cove beach (file photo).

A slip onto Cathedral Cove beach has closed the tourist hotspot on the Coromandel Peninsula.

The Department of Conservation confirmed the slip and closure – for at least a week and possibly longer – while tour operators and visitors have been cleared from the area.

Cathedral Cove Kayak Tours operator and owner Mike Grogan said one of his clients reached the slip just after it happened mid-morning on Thursday.

“The rocks had been down for nearly 10 minutes by the time they got there. We had personnel on the water just keeping an eye on it and they were still seeing rocks coming down.

“The wall is still moving, they say ... and it is something to be conscious of.”

Grogan said DOC had asked tour operators to stay away from the beach as an immediate precaution, but estimated the beach would remain closed until after the upcoming storm had passed.

“Some people at Cathedral had actually heard them come down, and they notified other people to stay away from that particular corner.

“All the local tour operators were out with their clients, and it was just another day of normal business when it happened at one particular corner of the beach.”

The slip was not on the Cathedral Cove archway, but on one of the rock faces nearby, Grogan clarified.

“It is good to follow DOC advice but I don’t think Coromandel is going to be on too many people’s agenda this weekend just with the winds and waves forecast. By the time it all dries out, it might not be so major.

“At the moment it is still very much an evolving process.”

DOC Coromandel operations manager Nick Kelly said Cathedral Cove was prone to rockfall and erosion during and after weather events like the ones the tourist town saw over the last month.

“We consistently monitor the geology at the site, and we are concerned the large landslip that has occurred in the last 24 hours signals a greater chance of more erosion there.

“The slip is active with more material falling to the beach.”

MetService/Supplied Cyclone Gabrielle is currently in the Coral Sea, but expected to track southeast towards NZ.

DOC arranged for geotechnical engineers to visit and assess the site, but, Kelly said that work will take time to arrange and undertake.

“With Cyclone Gabrielle predicted to hit the North Island next week, potentially packing heavy rain and gale-force winds, Cathedral Cove will be closed for at least a week and possibly longer.

“There is no reopening target date at this point.”

Kelly said the decision was not taken lightly and the risk of landslide, combined with more wild weather, left them with no choice.

Boaties can still enjoy the Te Whanganui a Hei Marine Reserve around the cove and are urged to exercise caution and be up-to-date with weather forecasts and expected high sea swells.

Visitors should keep an eye on the dedicated page of the DOC website for weather-related updates.