Cyclone Gabrielle: Air New Zealand and Jetstar offering ticket flexibility for travellers in upper North Island

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett says Kiwis should expect to feel the brunt of the cyclone on Sunday and Monday.

Jetstar has joined Air New Zealand in offering flexibility on tickets to some destinations which may be affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The storm is in the Coral Sea and moving southeast towards New Zealand. It reached "severe" category 3 status on Friday.

MetService is predicting severe weather for the upper North Island from Monday, but Gabrielle’s path and specific effects are still yet to be confirmed.

Jetstar has announced that travellers on domestic services departing from or into Auckland or Wellington between Sunday, February 12 and Monday, February 13, who want to change their travel plans can contact the airline to request a date change or a refund in the form of a Jetstar travel voucher.

A spokesperson said: “Safety is our number one priority, and our teams continue to closely monitor tropical Cyclone Gabrielle. If flights are impacted, customers will be contacted directly.”

Earlier Air New Zealand offered customers who are booked to travel to, from or through Auckland, Whangārei, Kerikeri, Tauranga, Hamilton and New Plymouth between Sunday, February 12 and Friday, February 17 flexibility on their fares.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said customers should be prepared for some delays or cancellations.

“Teams around the business have kicked into gear to start planning for any disruptions to our network due to Cyclone Gabrielle,” said Geraghty.

“We will do everything we can to limit the impact on our schedule, however, with severe winds forecast for the North Island, it’s likely we’ll need to make some changes.”

Air NZ travellers can either hold their fare in credit for 12 months or rebook in the same class of travel between Sunday, February 12, 2023 and Wednesday, February 22, 2023 without fare difference, penalty or service fees.

The airline said the contact centre is receiving “thousands of calls” and is asking only those with urgent enquiries to phone them. Otherwise, customers should use the Air NZ app for information or the travel alerts page of the Air New Zealand website.