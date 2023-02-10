Cyclone Gabrielle: Air New Zealand offers flexible tickets for travellers in upper North Island

1News meteorologist Dan Corbett says Kiwis should expect to feel the brunt of the cyclone on Sunday and Monday.

Air New Zealand has announced it is offering flexibility on tickets to some destinations which may be affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

The storm is tipped to become a category 3 severe tropical cyclone by 1pm on Friday, according to Australian meteorologists.

Gabrielle is currently a category 2 off the coast of Queensland in the Coral Sea and is moving southeast towards New Zealand.

The national carrier is offered customers who are booked to travel to, from or through Auckland, Whangārei, Kerikeri, Tauranga, Hamilton and New Plymouth between Sunday, February 12 and Friday, February 17 flexibility on their fares.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said customers should be prepared for some delays or cancellations.

“Teams around the business have kicked into gear to start planning for any disruptions to our network due to Cyclone Gabrielle,” said Geraghty.

AIR NEW ZEALAND/Supplied Air New Zealand has announced it is offered flexibility of tickets to some destinations which may be affected by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“We will do everything we can to limit the impact on our schedule, however, with severe winds forecast for the North Island, it’s likely we’ll need to make some changes.”

Air NZ travellers can either hold their fare in credit for 12 months or rebook in the same class of travel between Sunday, February 12, 2023 and Wednesday, February 22, 2023 without fare difference, penalty or service fees.

The airline said the contact centre is receiving “thousands of calls” and is asking only those with urgent enquiries to phone them. Otherwise, customers should use the Air NZ app for information or the travel alerts page of the Air New Zealand website.