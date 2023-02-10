'Remarkable' snow leopard image wins top award

Sascha Fonseca said the photo was a combination of preparation and luck.

An image of a rare snow leopard at sunset in the remote mountains of Ladakh in northern India has won the Wildlife Photographer of the Year People's Choice Award.

Sascha Fonseca’s photo was shortlisted from nearly 39,000 entries for the public ballot and the German photographer was the top pick of more than 60,000 people who voted.

Judges praised the “dedication and perseverance” of Fonseca, who had spent three years on a bait-free, camera-trap project in the Indian Himalayas.

Fonseca said the photo was a combination of preparation and luck.

“To photograph a snow leopard in its natural habitat is already special,” said Fonseca.

“To get one close-up in the snow is very special. And to get a wild snow leopard close up in the snow at sunset in front of a breathtaking mountain-scape is probably the ultimate.”

Snow leopards are classified as vulnerable by The International Union of Conservation of Nature with only an estimated 6400 in the wild, 300 of which reside in northern India's Ladakh region.

Brittany Crossman/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Highly commended: ‘Fox affection’ by Brittany Crossman, Canada.

Fonseca had to battle bitter sub-zero temperatures as well as the extreme remoteness of the ares.

“When I first started with this snow leopard project, people said it's crazy and it won't work. I had to build my own gear. Back then there was no off-the-shelf gear for DSLR camera traps in such extreme regions. And even most equipment that's available today is not really suitable for such high-altitude terrain – it can get very cold and the equipment needs to be sealed and weather proofed.

“So, I built my first own boxes for the camera and also for the external flash in my kitchen. I improvised a lot as I didn't know if it would work, but I just tried it, and it worked throughout the seasons and for much longer than I thought. I left it there for three years, even throughout snowstorms and I got these amazing images.”

Dr Douglas Gurr, Director of the Natural History Museum, said the image “illustrates how wildlife photography can engage and inspire audiences”.

“Sascha’s remarkable image captures the breathtaking beauty of our planet and reminds us of our shared responsibility to protect it,” said Gurr.

The four ‘Highly Commended’ finalists include an image of a leopard carrying a dead monkey and its baby, and two foxes greeting one another with an affectionate nuzzle.

Wildlife Photographer of the Year is developed and produced by the Natural History Museum.

Igor Altuna/Wildlife Photographer of the Year Highly commended: Holding On by Igor Altuna, Spain.