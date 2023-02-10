Amsterdam to ban cannabis in famous red-light district

Officials in Amsterdam have announced plans to ban cannabis from the city's famous red-light district.

It's part of a raft of measures to make the centre of the Dutch capital more hospitable for residents.

Councillors are keen to avoid the overtourism which plagued the city before the Covid-19 pandemic. Tourism has already come flooding back with 18 million visitors last year.

Amsterdam is famous for its cannabis cafes, but residents have complained that the influx of tourists makes life difficult.

The new measures from mid-May will also see restaurants and bars closing by 2am on Fridays and Saturdays and brothels at 3am instead of the current 6am.

Smoking cannabis will be banned between 4pm and 1am from Thursday to Sunday nights in public spaces in the inner city.

The city council has also planned a ‘stay away’ campaign to discourage visitors who only come to Amsterdam for the sex and drugs.

Diederik Boomsma, leader of the local Christian Democrats, has welcomed the move.

“Some days you can’t even walk around the centre without breathing in the persistent stench of cannabis fumes, with glassy-eyed tourist zombies staggering about,” he told DutchNews.nl.

“That has to stop. (Our) message to tourists: ‘Welcome! But if you’re coming just to snort, swallow or smoke drugs: don’t’.”