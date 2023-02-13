Cyclone Gabrielle: Air New Zealand says some international flights able to land at Auckland Airport

Air New Zealand is operating some international flights to Auckland Airport on Monday morning, having earlier cancelled most flights due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Chief executive Greg Foran told RNZ’s Morning Report the airline’s call centre wait time was between three and four hours as of 6am, with thousands of customers needing to be rebooked.

Foran said the airline had decided to bring in four international planes this morning, with flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco having landed already.

The airline’s contingency had the planes been unable to land was to send them to Christchurch, though capacity for planes at the airport was limited, as was the availability of hotel rooms.

Douglas Bagg/UNSPLASH Air New Zealand has cancelled most flights in and out of Auckland due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

Air New Zealand's non-stop flight from New York had departed on Sunday night, however, the pilots had made the decision to stop in Rarotonga, Foran said.

“That plane’s sitting in Rarotonga then we’ll work out how we’re going to get it back from Rarotonga into Auckland.”

Foran admitted conditions on Monday hadn’t been as bad as anticipated when they made the call at midday on Sunday to cancel flights.

All turboprop flights to, from or through Auckland, Hamilton, Tauranga and Taupō are cancelled until midday Tuesday, as well as all domestic jet services into, out of or through Auckland.

All of Air New Zealand’s flights to and from Auckland operating to and from Australia and the Pacific Islands on Monday had also been cancelled, while some long-haul flights had also been cancelled.

But Foran said at this stage these cancellations would remain in place.

“We don’t have the same benefit that some others do – where if you’re on the harbour bridge you can change the electronic scoreboard and suddenly you’re open. We take a little bit longer to get up and running.”

The airline is offering booking flexibility for those whose travel is affected, by giving customers the ability to change their flights without fare difference or fees, or hold their booking in credit.