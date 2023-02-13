Air New Zealand confirms Auckland flights will resume on Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle passes

Monday morning is usually full of aircraft above the North Island - today it's a ghost sky.

Air New Zealand has confirmed flights will resume to and from Auckland Airport on Tuesday after Cyclone Gabrielle passes.

Auckland jet services will begin from mid-morning, while turboprop services will start from mid-afternoon.

More than 500 flights were cancelled as the storm hit the upper North Island. Air New Zealand said 10,000 international customers have been disrupted, with 6500 needing to be rebooked.

Air New Zealand’s Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty said more flights will be scheduled to help with recovery efforts.

“Getting customers to their destination safely and as quickly as possible is our top priority,” said Geraghty.

Last week the airline offered customers who were booked to travel to, from or through Auckland, Whangārei, Kerikeri, Tauranga, Hamilton and New Plymouth between Sunday, February 12 and Friday, February 17 flexibility on their fares.

AIR NEW ZEALAND Air NZ stored some of their turboprops ahead of the storm.

Travellers can either hold their fare in credit for 12 months or rebook in the same class of travel between Sunday, February 12, 2023 and Wednesday, February 22, 2023 without fare difference, penalty or service fees.

Customers impacted by the cyclone related domestic cancellations who have not already made use of the flexibility policy will have their fares put into credit and will be able to rebook on alternative services via the Air New Zealand website.

Jetstar also announced travellers on domestic services departing from or into Auckland or Wellington between Sunday, February 12 and Monday, February 13, who wanted to change their travel plans can contact the airline to request a date change or a refund in the form of a Jetstar travel voucher.

In New Zealand, the Civil Aviation Act requires an airline to reimburse travellers for costs incurred if a domestic flight is delayed or cancelled for reasons within its control, such as staffing issues. However, as weather is outside an airline’s control, they are not legally obligated to offer compensation for events like this.

To get stranded international travellers to where they need to be, Air New Zealand will add larger aircraft to routes, as well as converting cargo flights to passenger flights.

”Rebooking is well under way with around 6500 customers left to be rebooked as of this morning. Customers are currently being rebooked onto the next available service to give them certainty they have a flight booked,” said Geraghty.

“Because flights are very full, some customers may receive a notification saying they won’t depart for up to 20 days after their original booking. We want to assure those customers we now have teams working to get them on an earlier flight – it’s our top priority.”

Earlier, the airline’s CEO Greg Foran told RNZ’s Morning Report four international planes managed to get into Auckland on Monday morning.

However, a flight from New York’s JFK diverted to Rarotonga and passengers on that service will fly on Tuesday morning.

Screenshot There are few commercial flights logged in the upper North Island (right). Last Monday’s flights are on the left.

Foran also said the airline’s call centre wait time was between three and four hours as of 6am, with thousands of customers needing to be rebooked.

The impact of the cancellations have been revealed in an aviation map of the North Island which shows a "ghost sky".

Monday morning is usually a busy time in the skies above Auckland, with domestic flights in full swing, alongside trans-Tasman departures and a raft of overnight long-haul flights that make early morning landings.

However, Monday morning was a very different story – with few commercial flights logged in the upper North Island.