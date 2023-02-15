Cyclone Gabrielle: Napier's annual Art Deco Festival cancelled due to impact of cyclone

The festival brings tens of thousands of tourists to Hawke’s Bay each year.

Napier’s annual Art Deco Festival has been cancelled due to Cyclone Gabrielle.

In an online announcement about noon on Wednesday, the Art Deco Trust which organises the festival said that it was impossible to proceed with the event given the impacts of the cyclone.

It had made the decision in conjunction with Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise and the local Civil Defence emergency operations centre.

With Napier city currently being isolated, its roading and infrastructure being severely compromised, and there being limited or no power and communications, essential resources needed to be directed to areas of most need, the trust said.

The trust also wrote it had “no ability to communicate with the public”, and was relying on other organisations to get the message out.

All ticket holders would be contacted in due course by iTicket for a full refund.

“Our thoughts go out to those who have suffered losses during this difficult time,” the trust said.

It is the second time the festival has been cancelled after Covid-19 restrictions forced organisers to call it off in 2021.

In 2022 the festival, which attracts tens of thousands of international and domestic tourists to Hawke's Bay, was held at a reduced capacity in light of the pandemic.