It just got easier to use the Air New Zealand lounge at Queenstown Airport

Passengers can now go straight from security to Air New Zealand's lounge at Queenstown Airport.

Air New Zealand has made changes to its lounge at Queenstown Airport, enabling domestic passengers to go straight from the lounge to their flight.

Previously, passengers using the lounge had to leave and proceed through aviation security before making their way to the gate.

But the airline has now made it so passengers can go through domestic security before entering the lounge. When it’s time to board their flight, they can head straight to their gate via stairs and a direct path that connect the lounge airside.

However, the change did not apply to international travellers, who would still need to allow enough time to exit the lounge and proceed through international security screening. These customers would now also have to go through domestic security to be able to access the lounge.

The change also meant customers on regional flights out of Queenstown – for example, those flying to Christchurch – would have to go through security. Regional passengers usually aren’t required to go through security.

Air New Zealand’s Queenstown Airport manager Judy-Ann Ramsay said they had been wanting to add the connection for some time.

“Our customers have been telling us they wanted a smoother transition between entering our lounge and getting to the gate, so we’re excited to have been able to make this change and ensure their airport experience is all the more seamless.”

Air New Zealand’s senior manager of global lounges Ali Swarbrick said customers were already enjoying having more time to experience the lounge ahead of their flights.

“This change means customers can relax as soon as they get to the lounge, order a cup of coffee and have a breather before their flight is called – the process is stress and hassle-free.”

It was hoped the new connection would make the process of clearing security at Queenstown Airport faster and more efficient for all customers.

The lounge is located on the upper floor of the airport terminal, above the boarding gates. It has enough seating for 229 guests.

Airports Elite, Gold, Elite Partner and Koru members departing on an Air New Zealand flight are able to access the lounge.