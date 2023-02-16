These are the best underwater images of the year

The winners were selected from more than 6000 entries and 72 countries.

An image of a river dolphin in the Amazon has swum off with the top prize at the Underwater Photographer of the Year 2023 competition.

American Kat Zhou defeated more than 6000 entries from 72 countries with her picture entitled, Boto encantado.

Judge Tobias Friedrich called it the “best image of a river dolphin I have ever seen”.

“I love split shots as well and this image does the purpose perfectly. It works in every discipline: Wideangle, portrait and behaviour at the same time. The look and the pose of the dolphin is just perfect,” said Friedrich.

Zhou said she was “beyond honoured and ecstatic” at winning the award.

”Though the water was so dark that I was shooting blind, this dolphin gave me a perfect pose and smile,” said Zhou.

Kiwi photographer Shane Smith picked up a highly commended nod in the up-and-coming category for his image, Catfish constellation.

Smith said he “needed to predict the direction that the catfish would swim in, then fin down and lie motionless on the sandy bottom on breath-hold, waiting with baited breath to see whether they would approach despite my presence”.

Shane Smith/UPY 2023 Up and Coming Highly Commended: ‘Catfish constellation’ from Shane Smith (NZ).

“After many attempts this shoal grew curious and comfortable enough to swim right up to my dome and I was able to get this shot.”

Friedrich said the photo was an “excellent capture of behaviour and good example of calmness and patience”.

Other winners include American J. Gregory Sherman for his image of southern stingrays on Grand Cayman Island, a very up-close picture of a curious elephant from Kuwait’s Suliman Alatiqi, and some tiny plainfin midshipman fish from Canada’s Shane Gross.

Suliman Alatiqi/UPY 2023 Portrait winner: 'The trunk' from Suliman Alatiqi.

J. Gregory Sherman/UPY 2023 Wide Angle winner 'Fade' from J. Gregory Sherman.

Ollie Clarke/UPY 2023 British Underwater Photographer of the Year 2023: 'The swarm' from Ollie Clarke.

The inaugural competition was in 2014/15 and there are 12 different categories. You can see more of the winners in the video above.