Sorry, passport stamp fans: Europe is scrapping them

Getting novelty stamps in your passport is a mistake, with an official warning airlines or some countries might not accept your passport if it has them.

Many travellers love flicking through their passports and seeing the stamps of all the far-flung places they’ve visited.

But these prized souvenirs are becoming more difficult to obtain – and by the end of the year, several European countries will join the list of destinations that no longer use physical stamps.

From November, the European Union will introduce an automated entry/exit system (EES) that will digitally register non-EU visitors each time they cross a border into or out of the EU. It was originally due to launch in 2022, then May 2023, but has been delayed again.

When it does come in, it will see the end of passport stamps. According to Euronews, the European Commission’s department for migration and home affairs said in a statement: "EES will replace the current system of manual stamping of passports, which is time consuming, does not provide reliable data on border crossings and does not allow a systematic detection of overstayers."

Instead, travellers will scan their passports at an automated self-service kiosk. This system will register their name, travel document, biometric data and the date and place of entry and exit.

123RF Are passport stamps a thing of the past?

Alongside the new entry system, ahead of travel visa-exempt travellers – including Kiwis – will also be required to apply for travel authorisation online, via the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS). Registration will cost €7 (NZ$12) for those aged 18 to 70 years, but once a traveller has been approved, it will be valid for three years.

According to the New Zealand government’s SafeTravel website, New Zealand has bilateral visitor visa-waiver agreements with many individual countries in the Schengen area.

Some of these allow Kiwis to spend a limited time – for example, up to three months – in a particular country for tourism or business, but don’t refer to time spent in other Schengen area countries.

This means it can get complicated if travellers plan to spend longer than 90 days in Europe. The website warns some border and immigration officials may apply a rule where travellers can only remain in the Schengen area as a whole for 90 days within a 180-day period.

For this reason, the website recommends Kiwi travellers ensure their passport is stamped on first entry into the Schengen area.

“Officers at initial ports of entry may waive travellers through without stamping passports but it is important to have evidence in your passport of the date of first entry into the Schengen area for any subsequent dealings with border, immigration or other local authorities,” the website says.

“The same applies to exiting the Schengen area for the last time.”

Currently, all 26 European countries in the Schengen area have entry and exit stamps of uniform design, but featuring the name of the port you enter or exit through.

Many other countries have done away with physical passport stamps, opting instead for electronic entry procedures.