10 of the silliest laws around the world

The internet abounds with "laws" that can see you fined for forgetting your wife's birthday in Samoa, or eating lollipops in Washington state. Most are myths, but here are 10 that aren't.

Farting in Malawi

Okay, before you strike this East Africa country off your to-do list, nobody has been charged under this law. In 2011 the Malawi government introduced Air Fouling Legislation in a reasonable bid to end tyre and rubbish burning. But the wording about air noxious to anyone passing along a public way attracted media ridicule, not helped when the justice minister said the law could apply to flatulence. The result was international hilarity that extended to even Australia’s ABC news.

Dancing in Swedish bars

Hard as it might be not to jiggle when ABBA plays, it's illegal to dance in bars in Sweden unless they hold a dance licence. In 2016 after years of petitions the government agreed the law should be scrapped, but nothing was done. In early 2023 the issue bubbled up again, with imminent change promised. The good news for the moment? If you're overcome with disco fever, it's the bar owner who gets fined.

123RF Keep chewing from aircraft until you pass customs and you should be okay.

Chewing gum in Singapore

This is the world's most infamous regulation among travellers, but you can chew away – it's the import, manufacture and sale of gum that's verboten. (Keep chewing from aircraft until you pass customs and you should be okay.) The law was enacted in 1992 to prevent unseemly littering and disruptions to the new MRT: discarded chewing gum was preventing train doors closing. Since 2004 you can buy certain types of medical gum (such as nicotine gum) from pharmacies.

Painting horses in Vermont, US

This is meant literally – if you want to depict horses on canvas, go ahead. The internet is full of weird laws from American municipalities. Most are exaggerations but some actually true, such as the Vermont legislation that makes it illegal to paint or disguise horses. And hey, who hasn't wanted to? The law was originally designed to prevent cheating at agricultural shows, and attracts six months in prison or a US$500 (NZ$800) fine.

Playing games in public in Belgium

You don't want to mess with Belgium's Communal Administrative Sanctions introduced in 1999 to address petty nuisances and levy fines of €250 ($425). The most notorious was the section banning public games – and climbing trees – unless covered by insurance and with a designated person present to enforce safety precautions. Want to kick a football around? In the town of Lede, you'll need written permission from the local mayor eight days in advance.

Flying kites in England

Flying kites has technically been illegal in England since the Metropolitan Police Act 1839, although nobody told Mary Poppins. On the plus side, the act specifies fines can only be imposed if your kite-flying is deemed annoying to passers-by. On a more serious note, kites fall under Civil Aviation Authority regulations and can't be flown higher than 60 metres above the ground – not that high for serious kite-fliers.

123RF Pigeon-feeding in Venice was banned in 2008.

Feeding pigeons in Venice

Those with long memories might recall the blizzard of birds that used to swirl around Piazza San Marco, where they were fed seeds sold in packets by enterprising hawkers. But pigeon-feeding was banned in 2008 as unhygienic and damaging to monuments (pigeon poop is corrosive). You can be fined up to €500 ($850), though some surreptitious feeding continues. Incidentally, it's illegal for humans to eat in San Marco too, unless at café tables.

Hiking naked in Switzerland

In the naughties (no pun intended) German nudists began disturbing the conservative residents of some alpine cantons with their bare-assed hikes. The canton of Appenzell Innerrhoden started handing out fines, and in 2011 Switzerland's top court ruled they could under existing indecency laws. Curiously though, naked hiking remains technically legal and no other canton has fined anyone. Switzerland has few laws against nudity, and stripping off isn't uncommon in saunas, lakeside beaches and balconies.

Being annoying in the Philippines

The 1930 Philippines Revised Penal Code stipulates a fine of 200 pesos ($6) or jail for up to 30 days for anyone causing "unjust vexation", which remained vaguely defined until a 2020 amendment described it as conduct that serves no legitimate purpose and causes emotional distress. That didn't exactly clear matters up, with lawyers claiming you could be liable for merely being irritating. The fine is now 5000 pesos ($145).

Running out of petrol in Germany

Regulations everywhere prevent you stopping on motorways unless in an emergency, but the Germans take it to the extreme by making it a punishable offence to run out of petrol, arguing that you're responsible for what is an entirely preventable circumstance. Incidentally, contrary to popular myth, only dwindling lengths of autobahn now have unrestricted speeds, and even reaching the 130kph limit is often hampered by heavy traffic.

