Air New Zealand reveals pricing for new extra-legroom economy seats, Economy Stretch

Air New Zealand has unveiled its cabins of the future, but they won't roll out until 2024 (video published June 2022).

Air New Zealand is set to launch its new extra-legroom economy seats, the first in a swag of new features the airline is rolling out.

The seats, dubbed Economy Stretch, are now available to book on the airline’s Auckland to Los Angeles route for travel from February 27.

The new seats will see the first four rows of the economy cabin turned into a “dedicated stretch zone”, with an 89cm seat pitch – what the airline says is up to 39% more legroom than a standard economy seat.

To compare, standard economy seats on Air New Zealand’s widebody fleet have a seat pitch starting at 79cm, while premium economy seats have a seat pitch of 104cm.

The seats would also come with premium entertainment headsets and pillows.

There would be 42 Economy Stretch seats available on the airline’s Boeing 777s, which would start from an additional $175 each way.

Supplied The new seats are said to have 39% more legroom than a standard economy seat.

Standard economy seats and the Skycouch – where a row of seats can be made into a bed – would still be on offer.

Air New Zealand chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty said customers had been wanting more room to relax, at a competitive price.

“The introduction of Economy Stretch means we are providing more choice for customers at an Economy price point that will meet the needs of families, solo travellers, as well as those just looking for that little bit extra of extra comfort.”

Air New Zealand was also looking to introduce the seats on its Houston route.

Supplied Seats will be located in a “dedicated stretch zone”.

The airline last year unveiled the products that will be available in its future cabins, that are set to be rolled out in 2024 with the arrival of its new Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

Other new economy features will be the SkyNest – a world-first economy sleep pod – and the Sky Pantry, a help-yourself snack station.

New economy seats will have a thinner backrest, creating more space for passengers between rows, and a larger entertainment screen, which passengers will be able to connect to using bluetooth.

Premium Economy and Business Premier seats will also get an upgrade, with a new headrest on Premium Economy seats to offer greater privacy, while the Business Premier cabin will shift from its 1-1-1 herringbone layout to a 1-2-1 seat layout.

The new cabins will also see the debut of Business Premier Luxe – a row of ultra-exclusive suites, with sliding doors for privacy.