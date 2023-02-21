The vital plane items being stolen and 'flogged on eBay'
We all love grabbing a souvenir when on holiday, but some plane passengers are taking things a step too far.
In a column for The Sun, a flight attendant revealed one of the main items passengers are trying to take home with them are life jackets.
"If you have even just a quick glance at eBay, you'll see loads of people flogging them on there, for sometimes as much as £100 a pop, so it's easy to see why people take them," they said.
According to The Sun's columnist, it is the worst thing to take.
"If the flight after yours has to land in the sea, then you're quite literally putting someone's life at risk, which seems a little unfair for the sake of £100 (NZ$190)," they said.
Flight attendants would also know who stole the jacket given they keep passenger seating records.
Not having safety equipment on board can also land the airline with a hefty fine if an auditor found out.
Another item which often goes missing are the safety cards. While this is not life-threatening, it's still not ideal.
"These are mostly taken by aviation geeks who collect them from each plane they go on. I'm not sure why, but it's a bit annoying to have to go round and replace them, which often ends up being my job," the flight attendant said.
Overall, while a passenger is paying for a flight, some things are not there to be taken home especially when it might be needed to save someone else's life.
- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.