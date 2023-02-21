The vital plane items being stolen and 'flogged on eBay'

Flight attendants would know who stole the jacket given they keep passenger seating records.

We all love grabbing a souvenir when on holiday, but some plane passengers are taking things a step too far. ﻿

﻿In a column for The Sun, a flight attendant revealed one of the main items passengers are trying to take home with them are life jackets.

"If you have even just a quick glance at eBay, you'll see loads of people flogging them on there, for sometimes as much as £100 a pop, so it's easy to see why people take them," they said.

According to The Sun's columnist, it is the worst thing to take.

"﻿If the flight after yours has to land in the sea, then you're quite literally putting someone's life at risk, which seems a little unfair for the sake of £100 (NZ$190)," they said.

Flight attendants would also know who stole the jacket given they keep passenger seating records.

Not having safety equipment on board can also land the airline with a hefty fine if an auditor found out.

123RF Don’t steal the safety card either.

Another item which often goes missing are the safety cards. ﻿While this is not life-threatening, it's still not ideal.

"These are mostly taken by aviation geeks who collect them from each plane they go on. I'm not sure why, but it's a bit annoying to have to go round and replace them, which often ends up being my job," the flight attendant said.

Overall, while a passenger is paying for a flight, some things are not there to be taken home especially when it might be needed to save someone else's life.

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.