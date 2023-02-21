Many Auckland hotels fully booked out as Te Matatini kicks off

Matai Smith recounts his experience at the Māori performing arts festival Te Matatini as performer, reporter and presenter.

Hotels in Auckland are fully booked or have limited rooms available as the world’s largest kapa haka festival, Te Matatini, kicks off.

Industry insiders say it's been a busy week, with thousands flocking to Tāmaki Makaurau to perform at the week-long event in Eden Park.

Thousands more spectators are expected into the city during this week to rally behind their kapa haka groups.

This is the 50th anniversary of Te Matatini and 45 teams are competing.

Wellington hosted the last Te Matatini festival in 2019 before the pandemic struck, forcing the postponement of the 2021 biennial festival.

Hotels like Sebel Manukau, Holiday Inn Airport, Sudima Auckland Airport, Ramada Suites by Wyndham Manukau, and Pullman Hotel and Park Hyatt in the CBD were fully booked for the whole week.

Guests were a mix of tourists and those in for business conferences, but a significant number were attending the festival, hoteliers said.

Holiday Inn Airport was sold out in the first half of the week, with limited availability from Thursday for a pool or garden view room, going for $424.

Te Matatini Society Incorporated Te Matatini Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary at Auckland’s Eden Park this week. (File image)

Ramada Manukau only had one $208 deluxe room available on Thursday and Saturday. The rest of the week was booked out.

A hotel worker said a large kapa haka group checked in on Monday.

“But we also have tourists, those here for businesses meetings. There is a significant number of guests here for Te Matatini though.”

Park Hyatt had limited rooms available from Thursday, starting from $995.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff Park Hyatt general manager, Brett Sweetman.

General manager Brett Sweetman said it was pleasing to see business pick up slowly after Covid-19.

“It’s been a busy week right across with big events, tourists coming through, businesses meetings, which is pleasing to see but also seeing business bounce back around the world after the Christmas period,” Sweetman said.

He said February was traditionally a strong month, but the industry had a long way to go to get back to pre-Covid numbers.

Hotel Council Aotearoa strategic director James Doolan said significant events like Te Matatini and the Ed Sheeran concert at Eden Park were helping Auckland’s hotel industry recover.

Auckland’s hotel occupancy for January 2020 was 82.2%, while 2023’s occupancy was growing steadily, sitting at 66.2%.

“Major events are a key aspect in attracting tourists back to New Zealand city centres,” Doolan said.

While events were a positive nod to the industry’s growth, after Covid-19 there’d been a considerable escalation of hotel costs because of labour, food, utilities and insurance, he said.

“While it is encouraging to have nights where occupancy is 100%, there’s still a long way to go before hotels return to ordinary levels of profitability.”