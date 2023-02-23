The big problem with Air New Zealand's extra legroom economy seats

Air New Zealand economy passengers who want extra legroom will have to pay $175 for an Economy Stretch seat.

Economy passengers wanting extra legroom on Air New Zealand’s flights between Auckland and LA will soon pay more than four times more for the privilege.

This week the airline announced it was launching its new Economy Stretch product, which it claims will offer economy passengers “more legroom”, “more comfort” and “more choice” in the economy cabin.

The airline said from an additional $175 each way, customers on the Auckland to LA route would be able to upgrade to the “dedicated stretch zone” in the first four rows of the economy cabin, enjoying a seat pitch of 89cm.

Seat pitch refers to the space between one point on a seat and the same point on the seat in front, and is the measurement airlines use to give passengers an idea of how much personal space they have.

Announcing the seats, the airline said they would deliver “more legroom than ever before”.

Supplied $175 will get you the same seats as before – but with better headphones and a pillow.

But the roomier seats are not new. The seats in rows 35 to 38 on the Boeing 777-300ER – the same seats that are set to become the Economy Stretch zone – have always had a seat pitch of 89cm.

Until now, these seats have been considered “preferred seats”, that passengers can select for an additional $39.

When Stuff Travel looked up flights from Auckland to LA on the Air New Zealand website, there were still seats available in this zone for $39 this week. But from February 27 – when Economy Stretch officially becomes available – the same seats jump in price to $175.

Screenshot The seats were available to book as "preferred seats" for $39 on February 23.

Screenshot The same seats jump in price to $175 on February 27.

Air New Zealand said the 42 Economy Stretch seats will come with a comfortable entertainment headset and pillow designed for long-haul comfort.

But the seats themselves are no different to other economy seats. The airline said it was using its “current economy seat with sculptured upholstery and flexible headrest” for the new product. Economy Stretch passengers would also receive the same service as other economy passengers, including meals, drinks and entertainment.

The front row of the Economy Stretch zone is also where bassinets for infants are located.

Air New Zealand’s standard economy seats on its widebody aircraft have a seat pitch starting from 79cm. This is the standard economy seat pitch used by most international airlines.

Customers can also select exit row seats in economy – which have additional legroom – for $150, while on the Boeing 777-300 there are more $39 “preferred seats” located further back in the economy cabin.

Air New Zealand declined to comment.