'Legend' or 'criminal'? Passenger's rib feast in middle seat divides opinion

Bringing your own food or snacks onto a plane isn't usually something that causes a stir.

Unless you're this guy, who decided to bring an entire takeaway meal of ribs to eat while sitting in between passengers in the middle seat.

Sitting next to the famished flyer on the recent journey in the UK was Scot Lanna Tolland, who shared her ﻿disbelief over her seat neighbour's food choice on Twitter.

"No chance is the guy next to me eating a full rack of ribs plus sides on this plane," she wrote alongside the image, adding, "this is not in America lmao."

The image quickly went viral with more than 5.3 million views, with plenty of people equally stunned at the man's food choice for the flight.

"I'm very much a 'Rib Guy' but I can't condone this. Can't imagine a worse place to eat ribs than a middle seat on a plane. You need space when you eat ribs. You gotta spread your wings and fly. Also I doubt any airport restaurant is smoking ribs. Baked ribs aren't worth this hassle," one person said, sharing the image and adding: "Once again we can blame the Brits for poor food choices."

Unsplash

Others were a bit more succinct: “Criminal.”

Some backed the hungry traveller.

“Legend”, wrote one commentator while another added: “Let that man enjoy his life.”

Another person said things need to be simple when travelling.

"People at the airport, we order coffees black and croissants. Nothing more," they commented.

- This article was published on 9Honey Travel and is republished with permission.