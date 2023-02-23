First look: How Qantas will fly the rich non-stop to London and New York from Australia

Australian carrier unveils first and business class on the new A350.

Qantas has unveiled how the first class and business cabins will look on its new ultra long-haul services.

Years in the making, the airline’s Project Sunrise scheme will use 12 brand-new Airbus A350s and will fly non-stop from Australia to New York and London from late 2025.

To make some space on the aircraft, the normal 300-plus seat layout will be reduced to 238 and will also include a Wellbeing Zone for all passengers.

That zone, as well as the Premium Economy and Economy cabins, will be unveiled later in the year, but for now it is the cabins at the pointy end which are being revealed.

There will be six first class suites in a 1-1-1 configuration and each looks like its own mini-boutique hotel room.

QANTAS First class on the Qantas A350.

Guests will have an extra-wide fixed bed, as well as separate recliner chair, a personal wardrobe, a 32” ultra-high definition TV, and a dining table for two.

Each of the 52 business suites will have sliding doors for privacy, and will also feature a two-metre flat bed, a cushioned leather ottoman, an 18” ultra-high definition touch screen TV, and a large dining table.

CEO Alan Joyce said the cabins will have “the most sophisticated and thoughtful design of any airline”, and alongside “cutting edge technology with sleep research”, the experience will usher in “a new era of travel”.

“We’re building on the customer experience of our extremely popular non-stop flights from Perth to London as we keep working to make it easier to connect Australia with the rest of the world,” said Joyce.

QANTAS There will be six first class suites in a 1-1-1 configuration.

Australian industrial designer David Caon said the design “will work together to significantly improve in-flight comfort, convenience and health and wellbeing and help minimise the old nemesis of jetlag”.

“Every element has been created for Qantas, from the reading light right down to the fabrics, to ensure that passengers spend their journey in refined comfort,” said Caon.

It’s been a big few days for the airline after it announced a A$100 million upgrade in lounges around the world including at Auckland Airport.

Qantas is taking on Air New Zealand soon on the prestigious Auckland-New York route. The Australian carrier is launching direct competition to the national airline from June 14 and both will use Boeing 787 Dreamliners on the route. A direct Australia-New York route from Qantas will follow in 2025.

The Auckland lounge redesign takes over two existing lounge spaces and will transform them into a single international lounge and will increase total capacity by around 40% from 244 seats to 340 seats.

QANTAS Business suites will have sliding doors for privacy.

There will also be a brand-new flagship First Lounge at London’s Heathrow Airport.

It also revealed a A$1 billion half-year profit and a share buyback of up to $500 million, ending years of losses.