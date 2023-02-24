Remember the world's biggest plane destroyed during Russia's invasion of Ukraine? Here's what's left of it

Footage shows residents wandering through the remains of the ruined Antonov AN-225 Mriya in its hangar in Hostomel in Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast.

In the early days of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, shocking images of the destruction of the world’s biggest plane were shown around the world.

The charred remnants of the Antonov An-225 were seen in a hangar at Hostomel airport.

Called "Mriya" which is Ukrainian for “dream”, the jet was a source of immense pride for Ukrainians. So shortly after the area was reclaimed from Russia, Ukraine's defence conglomerate, Ukroboronprom, pledged to restore the plane to its full glory.

Nearly a year on, Ukrainian journalist Hrystyna Velychanska recently visited the airport and posted a video on her Instagram page showing the remains of the plane are still in the hangar.

She writes that the wings are due to be removed soon, with the fuselage being dismantled at a later date.

NEWSFLARE/AP Ukrainian journalist Hrystyna Velychanska visited the hangar.

Built by the Soviet Union, only one An-225 was ever completed. It had the Ukrainian civil registration UR-82060, and it specialised in carrying oversized equipment and cargo.

The plane, which had its first flight in 1988, could carry up to 640 tonnes and was powered by six engines on its wings. Its wingspan of 88 metres was the largest of any plane.

In 2010, it carried the world's longest piece of air cargo, two 42.1m test wind turbine blades from Tianjin, China, to Skrydstrup, Denmark. A year earlier it transported the heaviest single cargo item ever sent by air freight, a generator for a gas power plant in Armenia that weighed 189 tonnes.

The aircraft's last commercial mission was in early February 2022, to collect Covid-19 test kits from Tianjin, China and deliver them to Billund in Denmark.

On February 24, 2022 it was scheduled to be evacuated from the airport, but it never made it out of the hangar as the area was bombed by the invading Russian forces.

123RF Only one Antonov AN-225 aircraft was completed.

Footage soon after showed the aircraft had been destroyed.

Since then Antonov and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy have pledged to build a new An-225, while making Russia pay for it.

A smaller version of the aircraft, the An-124 Ruslan, made an appearance in Auckland in 2020. It was delivering new engines for Air New Zealand's Dreamliner fleet.