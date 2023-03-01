Cheat sheet: Why are international flights so expensive?

Airfares have taken off since the pandemic.

If you're booking your first overseas trip in a few years, you might be shocked by the price of flights.

Airfares are significantly higher than they were pre-Covid. According to Stats NZ data, the cost of international air transport increased 87% from the end of 2019 to the end of 2022.

So, why has flying become so expensive? And is it still possible to get a good deal? Here’s what you need to know.

Ok, so what can I expect to pay for flights these days?

Gone are the days when you could regularly hop across the ditch for under $500, or expect to get to Europe and back for less than $1500, said Flight Centre New Zealand managing director Victoria Courtney.

Now, you’re looking at $650 for a return fare to Australia, while $2500 would be considered reasonable for return flights to Europe.

“People can be surprised because their memory was from pre-Covid when there were sales all the time, and you could often find a really good airfare,” Courtney said.

“That certainly isn’t the case at the moment.”

If we look at Stats NZ's index data for international air transport since 2014, we can see that until Covid, the cost of airfares was indeed decreasing year-on-year (although you’ll notice little spikes each year in December, reflecting the peak travel season).

But since Covid – or at least since we’ve been able to travel overseas again – we can see prices have taken off.

Releasing their half-year results last week, Air New Zealand chief executive Greg Foran acknowledged airfares were higher than they were pre-Covid.

We asked Air New Zealand if they could give us a percentage for how much their airfares have risen. An airline spokesperson said domestically, prices are up 20-30% versus three years ago. For international flights, there was no one answer “given we operate to and from many countries with prices varying depending on the season, costs, the cabin customers choose and level of fare flexibility”.

The airline’s last blanket increase to price points on long-haul routes was a 5% increase in June 2022. Since then, there had been “ad hoc increases” on selected routes as markets had re-opened and the supply versus demand picture had become clearer, the spokesperson said.

Yikes. Why so expensive?

A perfect storm of factors has been driving up prices.

In his comments accompanying Air New Zealand’s half-year results, Foran summed it up by describing “a high inflation environment with increased fuel, labour and other supplier costs at a time when more customers are wanting to travel”.

Fuel is always the “biggest hurdle” for airlines, said Board of Airline Representatives of New Zealand (BARNZ) executive director Cath O’Brien.

The cost of jet fuel soared in the first half of 2022. In June last year, Foran said it was costing twice as much to fuel a Dreamliner for an Auckland to LA trip than it did when he joined the airline in early 2020.

Fuel prices do fluctuate, and the Air New Zealand spokesperson said while they were currently sitting approximately 60% higher than pre-Covid, they had been considerably higher at times over the past 12 months.

“This volatility needs to be factored into the price of a ticket, as a customer might be buying a ticket today, for travel many months away, with us needing to ensure we cover the cost of fuelling up that flight on the day of travel.”

Stuff Rising fuel costs can send airfares soaring.

Broadly speaking, fuel costs made up 30% to 40% of a long-haul airfare, the spokesperson said.

O’Brien said after fuel, airlines have labour constraints to worry about. One major example is ground handlers, which airlines need to operate.

“It’s actually pretty difficult to get ground handling here in New Zealand,” O’Brien said.

“With constrained supply generally comes increased prices.”

Then there were all sorts of other supply chain issues that impacted the aviation industry.

Even things like high food prices, which affect catering, and the global shortage of carbon dioxide – dry ice is used to keep food cold on long-haul flights – could contribute to those sky-high airfares.

But full planes are also part of the problem.

Since borders reopened, there has been huge demand for travel. And while airlines have been bringing aircraft out of storage and ramping up their schedules, there are still fewer flights than there were before Covid.

We know if demand exceeds supply, prices rise. And that’s another big reason why passengers are paying a premium for those available seats.

Hang on, I thought all the airlines were back now?

While many airlines have returned to New Zealand over the past year and there have even been some new routes announced, there are still some big gaps.

“We’re still probably only at about 75% of the international capacity that we were pre-Covid,” said Courtney from Flight Centre.

Across the Tasman, one major airline that is missing is Virgin Australia. Pre-Covid, the airline flew to Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Queenstown and Dunedin, but is now only flying to Queenstown.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff China Southern previously offered some sharp deals from NZ to Europe.

Further afield, several Chinese carriers that used to service New Zealand are yet to return, or are flying limited schedules. China only reopened its borders at the start of this year.

It’s important to remember these carriers didn’t just fly to China – they also transported Kiwis through to Europe, for sharp price points. Courtney recalled one particular deal back in 2017, where Kiwis could fly from Auckland to Amsterdam with China Southern for $999.

“The reality is those carriers currently aren’t here, and certainly the tactical pricing is not where it was because the demand is just off the charts.”

So what you’re saying is cheap flights are a thing of the past?

Well... not necessarily. Things can change – fuel prices could drop, more airlines could come back, or we could even see a cooling off of demand for travel, all of which could help moderate prices.

But will we ever get back to that golden age of travel we were experiencing before Covid?

“I’m not sure we will see exactly those settings again,” said O’Brien from BARNZ.

The Air New Zealand spokesperson said fares would continue to ease as they brought on more aircraft and seat capacity, but said they “must continue to reflect the higher cost of operating pre-Covid”.

Still, there are some things travellers can do to get the best possible prices.

It pays to be flexible – both in terms of your dates of travel, and your routes. Lower prices can be found by opting for quieter travel dates and flight times, and being prepared to have longer layovers – all options a travel agent can help you with, Courtney from Flight Centre said.

“The more direct flights are definitely more expensive at the moment.”

But Kiwi travellers could also get better at planning their trips in advance – even when it came to short-haul flights to Australia and the Pacific.

While previously you might have been able to snap up a deal a month or two out, these days the advice is to book as early as possible.

“That’s really how they’re going to find those better price points,” Courtney said.

“Still not pre-Covid [prices], but certainly a lot more affordable than if they leave it to the last minute. There is no such thing as a last-minute deal at the moment.”