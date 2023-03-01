Plan to transform tourism workforce includes scheme to identify good employers

New Tourism Minister Peeni Henare launched a new workforce plan in Queenstown on Wednesday. (File photo)

A Government plan to strengthen the tourism workforce will start with a scheme allowing businesses to demonstrate they are good employers.

New Tourism Minister Peeni Henare announced the plan to tourism industry representatives in Queenstown on Wednesday.

“New Zealand continues to be one of the world’s top tourism destinations, and with the borders open, international visitors are returning,” he said.

“We need to support our sector to rebuild a more resilient future that leaves people, communities, and the environment better off than before.”

Part of that was to ensure the tourism workforce was skilled and supported, through education, good career pathways, pay and working conditions.

Known as the Better Work plan, it included the establishment of a Tourism and Hospitality Accord – a voluntary employer accreditation scheme identifying businesses in tourism and hospitality that treat staff well.

By joining the accord they would be able to show they were good employers, which would help them attract quality staff.

Planes are full, cruise ships are arriving and there is strong demand from overseas visitors wanting to visit New Zealand over summer.

There would be closer collaboration between industry and education providers to ensure the right skills were being taught to fill the jobs the sector needed, Henare said.

“And we will test whether employee-sharing can reduce the unstable and seasonal elements of tourism.”

The goal was to turn around the negative perception – and reality for some – that working in tourism did not pay well and the work could be unstable.

Supplied Queenstown businesses have struggled to find enough staff to fill roles as overseas visitors return.

“This action plan will help to improve conditions so that tourism is a job of choice that is fulfilling and desirable for people here and those coming from abroad,” Henare said.

The Better Work Action Plan is the first phase of the Tourism Industry Transformation Plan, announced in 2021.

Amongst 14 outlined initiatives are plans to develop new tourism qualifications, conduct a tourism conservation employee-sharing pilot building on the benefits of the Jobs for Nature programme, and explore options for clearer long-term immigration settings.