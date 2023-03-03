Microsoft Flight Simulator: World's biggest plane takes to the skies again

Footage shows residents wandering through the remains of the ruined Antonov AN-225 Mriya in its hangar in Hostomel in Ukraine's Kyiv Oblast.

It may have been destroyed a year ago during the early stages of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but fans of the Antonov-225 will be able to get behind the controls of the flying beast, while also helping to rebuild the aircraft.

The giant cargo plane is on Microsoft Flight Simulator in a special add-on package with proceeds going to help rebuild the jet named "Mriya", Ukrainian for “dream”.

Built by the Soviet Union, only one An-225 was ever completed. The plane, which had its first flight in 1988, could carry up to 640 tonnes and was powered by six engines on its wings. Its wingspan of 88 metres was the largest of any plane.

The aircraft's last commercial mission was in early February 2022, to collect Covid-19 test kits from Tianjin, China and deliver them to Billund in Denmark.

On February 24, 2022 it was scheduled to be evacuated from the airport, but it never made it out of the hangar as the area was bombed by the invading Russian forces.

The Ukrainian government, as well as Antonov Airlines, have pledged to rebuild the plane once again.

The add-on, which costs US$19.99, is now available in the Microsoft Flight Simulator in-game marketplace on PC and will be available for Xbox Series X|S and on Xbox Cloud Gaming in late March.

The newest world update of Flight Simulator was recently showcased in Auckland.

New Zealand is the latest country to be reimagined in the 12th edition of the hugely popular video game. Launched in 1982, Microsoft Flight Simulator is one of the longest-running PC series of all time, taking players behind the controls of gliders, wide-body jets and helicopters.

For the New Zealand update, Microsoft has added seven new cities, nine airports and 62 points of interest for players across the motu. Players can tour the snow-capped peaks of Aoraki/Mount Cook, fly through the vertical-walled fiords of Milford Sound, or take a whip around the Waitangi Treaty Grounds, Hobbiton Movie Set and the Ohakune Carrot.

Four landing challenges include navigating strong winds at Wellington Airport in an Airbus A320neo, and a technical landing at Gorge River Airstrip.

Microsoft Flight Simulator World Update XII: New Zealand is now available free to all owners with version 1.29.30.0. See: xbox.com/en-nz/games/microsoft-flight-simulator