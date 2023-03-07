'Hero' dogs get first-class upgrade after helping in Turkey earthquake disaster

Drone footage shows the extent of a tear in the earth in the Turkish village of Tepehan, which was created by the force of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake which struck Turkey and Syria.

They are probably some of the most deserving recipients of an airline upgrade.

Swapping the cargo hold for the pointy end of the plane, Turkish Airlines has been returning home some of the “hero” dogs who have helped during the recent Turkish/Syrian earthquake disaster.

The hard-working pooches have been given a taste of the high-life in business and first class, alongside their handlers and other rescue teams.

The dogs come from a host of countries including Mexico, Thailand and Kyrgyzstan. They are trained to find the scent of humans trapped in destroyed buildings and a wide range of breeds, including Labradors, German shepherds, and border collies are used.

In a statement, Turkish Airlines said “it was the least we could do to show our appreciation for these heroic dogs’ sincere and heroic efforts”.

TURKISH AIRLINES A dog from Kyrgyzstan happy with an upgrade.

“As we have been experiencing an extraordinary period within our evacuation operations due to earthquakes centred in our eastern regions and affecting all our country and nation, we fly our heroes, the rescue teams along with their dogs, which are let to sit in cabin (in business class as well) for this period,” the airline told Mail Online.

The devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake on February 6, as well as strong aftershocks, have killed close to 47,000 people in Turkey, destroyed or damaged around 214,000 buildings and left hundreds of thousands of people homeless. It is the worst disaster in Turkey’s modern history.

The UN estimates that the quake also killed around 6000 people in Syria, reported AP.

TURKISH AIRLINES Another of the hard-working pooches.