What you get in the world's best premium economy cabins

Given the vast cost of flying business class, quite a few travellers are turning to premium economy as a respite from the horrors of flying long-haul economy. A really good premium economy airline service feels like business class-lite.

You get an upgraded seat from economy, with more width and legroom and a greater recline angle, most likely a separate check-in and better food and beverages.

On a long haul flight you'll probably arrive feeling perkier than flying cattle class, although there is still a gulf between premium economy and business class in seating, menu, service and amenities.

Which airlines do it best?

At the 2022 Skytrax World Airline Awards, Virgin Atlantic took the gong for the World's Best Premium Economy Class, with Singapore Airlines in second place and Qantas third.

But scroll down to the next award – for Best Premium Economy Seats – and it's a different story, with Emirates on top, followed by Virgin Atlantic, Delta, Air New Zealand, Singapore Airlines and Qantas in sixth place.

For my money, seat legroom, width and recline angle are a better indicator of excellence.

The food, smiling service, baggage allowance and whatever else comes with the premium economy fare come further down the wish list.

SUPPLIED Emirates won the award for Best Premium Economy Seat at the World Airline Awards in 2022.

Emirates

Pitch: 96.5-101.5 cm

Width: 49.5cm

Recline: 20 cm

Configuration: 2-4-2 aboard a four-class Emirates A380, front of main deck

Separate toilet: yes

Separate cabin: yes

Perks: Separate menu with food and beverages borrowed from the business class menu, separate check in only at some airports, priority boarding, 33.8 cm monitor screen, AC power (shared between two seats), two USB charge points per seat

Emirates was a relative latecomer to the class, introducing premium economy in January 2021, 10 years after EVA Air brokered the concept. It's widely regarded as one of the best examples of the class. The cream-coloured Recaro seats score well, the leg rest is wide and comfy although long-legged travellers will struggle to fit their feet under the seat in front in the recline position. Seats A and K are best for solo travellers, for couples the two seats adjacent to the windows. Meals are an upward leap from economy class, served on white china with glasses, metal cutlery and a cloth napkin.

So far Emirates has rolled out premium economy on only a small number of A380s but from November 2022 the airline began ramping up the programme, with plans to eventually offer the class on 67 A380s and 53 Boeing 777s. Emirates premium economy class is also one of the most expensive. Book well in advance, shop around and you might find a seat at the pointy end at a similar price.

SUPPLIED Qantas's premium economy on the A380.

Qantas

Pitch: 96.5-106.5 cm

Width: 48-52 cm

Recline: 23 cm

Configuration: 2-3-2 on the A380, upper deck

Separate toilet: no

Separate cabin: yes

Perks: priority check-in boarding, noise-cancelling headphones, AC power (shared between two seats), two USB charge points per seat

Available on Qantas Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners and A380s, the premium economy seat has an unusual feature. Push back to the recline position and the seat makes a caterpillar motion, elevating the legs, which Qantas claims as a more restful position for its long-haul flights. Recline angle is also more generous than most.

For the ultra-long range Airbus A350s to be used on its Project Sunrise flights, Qantas will install second-generation cradle-type seats which allow you to recline without impacting on the passenger behind, handy during meal service. There's a welcome drink of sparkling wine when you board, meals are curated by Neil Perry and served with proper crockery, tableware and napkin with no plastic in sight and the wine selection is about what you'd expect of an in-between class.

SUPPLIED Singapore Airlines A380 premium economy.

Singapore Airlines

Pitch: 96.5 cm

Width: 49.5 cm

Recline: 20 cm

Configuration: 2-4-2 on all aircraft with this class

Separate toilet: Only on the Airbus 350-900 ULR

Separate cabin: yes

Perks: Two USB ports per seat, AC power (shared between two seats), 33.8 cm HD screen, noise-cancelling headphones, personal reading light, separate check-in, priority boarding and baggage handling

Singapore Airline's premium economy is all you'd expect from one of the brightest stars in the firmament of the world's airlines. The leather seat is handsome, the calf support above the footrest is a nice touch and stowage is better than most of its competitors, with room for a laptop, headphones and water bottle.

Premium Economy passengers get the airline's "Book the Cook" service, which means you can choose the main course up to 24 hours pre-flight. The alternative is a choice of three main courses once on board, however it's served in plastic containers rather than the crockery most of its competitors are using in PE. Service is up to the legendary Singapore Air standard.

SUPPLIED ANA's premium economy on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

ANA

Pitch: 96.5 cm

Width: 47-49 cm

Recline: 20 cm

Configuration: 2-4-2 on the Boeing 777, 2-3-2 on the Boeing 787

Separate toilet: yes

Separate cabin: yes

Perks: priority check-in, boarding and baggage handling, 40 cm monitor, adjustable reading light

ANA is one of very few airlines that allows its premium economy passengers to access the airline's lounges at its major airports, including Haneda Narita airports in Tokyo.

Double armrests between seats mean no elbow battles and the amenities kit includes a pair of hotel-style slippers. Food and beverage are the weak links. Beverage choice is limited, beers and soft drinks are served in paper cups and the food is at best a small improvement on economy fare. Service is attentive and obliging and scores high with most travellers.

