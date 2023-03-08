They thought they were heading to Budapest, Hungary but end up 800km away in Bucharest, Romania

Despite the mix-up, the friends enjoyed their unexpected trip to Romania.

A surprise trip to Eastern Europe ended up even more surprising for two friends after they accidentally booked flights to the wrong country.

TikTok user SopheAlice posted a video (note: language warning) with the message: "When you thought you'd booked flights to Budapest."

The problem? They were boarding a Ryanair flight to Bucharest – more than 800km away.

“They sound similar right,” SopheAlice posted of the Hungarian and Romanian capitals. The short clip has been viewed close to 4 million times.

In a follow-up video she seemed to blame her friend from New Zealand for the mix-up.

“We've had loads of people asking, did we go to Romania? Yes, we went, of course, we went and it was great,” she posted.

“Essentially what happened is my best friend who lives in Australia normally, now he’s gone to New Zealand, and he came over ... I had no idea he was coming. And he was ‘surprise’, and I was like ‘yeah great’, and then he was ‘also I booked us a trip away. We are going somewhere in Eastern Europe’, and it ended up being Bucharest, Romania.”

Thankfully she found Romania “absolutely brilliant”, saying she “loved it”.

It’s not the first time people have boarded planes and ended up in unexpected destinations.

Earlier this year, US traveller Kingsley Burnett thought he was flying to Sydney, Australia but ended up in Sidney, Montana. The tiny town’s airport code is SDY, while the Sydney in Australia is SYD.

“I saw the little plane with like 9 passengers and wondered ‘how is that going to get me to Australia.’” Burnett told The New York Post. “That was when I caught onto the mistake I made.”

Back in 2014, a US dentist who had booked first-class tickets to Granada in Spain, ended up in Grenada, the Caribbean island.

Edward Gamson and his partner were still in the air seven hours after their plane was due to land in the Moorish capital of Spain, their intended destination, from London. Instead, they landed approximately 6437km away in the Caribbean.

In some cases it’s not the passenger’s fault.

An airline in Nepal suffered a rather embarrassing mistake after a flight full of passengers landed at the wrong airport.

Buddha Air flight U4505 was meant to fly from the capital Kathmandu to Janakpur. However, the 69 passengers on board must have been a bit confused when they landed, as they were more than 250km away from their original destination in Pokhara.