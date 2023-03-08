Oscar-winning song dropped from Disney parades over racism worries

With some simple planning you can walk right onto Disneyland's most popular rides.

Disney has stopped using a song in parades at its theme park in California after critics said it came from a "racist" film.

Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah won the Oscar for best original song after featuring in the 1946 film Song of the South, which Disney admits contains outdated racial stereotypes.

The film is narrated by a former slave and has been accused of romanticising life in the South for black people. Disney has never released Song of the South on DVD in America and it has not been made available on its streaming service.

Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah was dropped from the set list of Disneyland's Magic Happens parade when it returned last month after a three-year break prompted by the pandemic.

The Orange County Register said the song had been replaced at the theme park near Los Angeles by one from the 1953 animated film Peter Pan.

Song of the South, which at the time of its release was considered groundbreaking for its use of live-action film-making and animation, features a former slave, Uncle Remus, recounting African folk tales.

At one point, recalling a story from "a long time ago", he says "everything was mighty satisfactual", which many have interpreted as an apology for slavery.

Protesters demonstrated outside cinemas when the film was released. The NAACP civil rights group said it gave "the impression of an idyllic master-slave relationship".

After the death of George Floyd in May 2020 sparked Black Lives Matter protests, Disney announced an overhaul of Splash Mountain, a theme park ride based on Song of the South. The ride closed at its theme park in Florida in January. It will be reopened as Tiana's Bayou Adventure, featuring the company's first black princess.

- The Times