The accidental tourist: Owl stows away on cruise ship, ends up having a two-week Caribbean 'owl-iday'

A tiny stowaway has been causing quite a flutter on one of the world’s biggest cruise ships.

A small burrowing owl accidentally boarded Royal Caribbean’s Symphony of the Seas, and enjoyed a two-week Caribbean holiday, much to the delight, and confusion of guests on board.

Capturing the wayward mini bird of prey proved tricky for Florida Fish and Wildlife biologist Ricardo Zambrano.

The agency said in a Facebook post that he only had an hour to net the owl while passengers had left the ship, and before new cruisers boarded.

“With some of the crew’s help, Ricardo placed mist nets around the owl’s perch of choice, the exit signs by the door. Two unsuccessful attempts later, the owl was now sitting on the balcony of a 10th storey cabin.”

“The crew stood below making noise to distract the owl as Ricardo snuck up and safely netted the owl from the railing! After the amazing rescue, the cute little stowaway was safely assisted with the disembarkation process. He had nothing to claim in customs.”

The stowaway was said to be in good health, but “with a diet consisting of mostly insects and sometimes small reptiles, birds, frogs, and rodents, the cruise ship was not an ideal or safe long-term habitat”.

The tiny burrowing owls are some of the smallest owls in Florida and reach up to 23cm.

Florida Fish and Wildlife Surveying its surroundings.

Florida Fish and Wildlife One of the cruisers looks on at the new guest.

Florida Fish and Wildlife It took a couple of attempts to capture the stowaway.