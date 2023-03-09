The bane of solo travelling: How to avoid the single supplement

The harsh truth of the matter is that, hotel managers, tour operators and cruise liners will see singletons as less profitable.

Travel is back - so we keep hearing - and it’s also back to being an expensive habit too. So, do spare a thought for those solo travellers who haven’t been able to kick the habit and are often stung with a sort-of penalty for being adventurous singletons or tour-loving solo travellers: the single supplement.

The industry term describes the extra payment required from a sole occupant of a room on a cruise ship or tour, and in some cases a hotel or resort, where “standard” pricing is structured around the traditional “twin share” assumption of double occupancy.

It is less common in New Zealand, as it’s a hallmark of big package tour operators who block book and then on-sell rooms, but can still catch a fair few of us out when investigating options like cruises.

The harsh truth of the matter is that, hotel managers, tour operators and cruise liners will see singletons as less profitable, as only one person will spend up large on food, drinks, and ancillaries where there could be two people running up the room bill.

Although it might not quite be equivalent to twice the per-person twin share rate, even paying another 50% would add thousands to the cost of your holiday. So how can savvy solo artists sort a way around the single supplement?

Always ask

Although specialist, boutique and higher end cruises and tours may avoid the single supplement altogether, it’s fairly standard in the package tour world. But so too are plucky tourists who ask for it to be removed or reduced.

Many of the companies that offer small group tours offer the option of sharing with someone of the same sex. You might be buddied up with a fellow single as a consolation prize, you might luck out and get a room all to yourself – but if you don’t ask, you won’t get.

Go low (season)

As with many fees and mark-ups, the single supplement is less likely to stick around in the low or shoulder season. In order to stimulate demand and confirm bookings during quiet periods, operators may be more susceptible to your thrifty charms.

Early birds and last minute

Likewise, reduced or removed single supplements are frequently a component of early bird specials or last minute deals in order to fill rooms (one person is better than none). If you’re a solo traveller but perhaps a teetotaller, happy to forgo excursion or other extras, make it known that this is a “pick your own discount” you’d like to prioritise.

Buddy up

This is perhaps the most obvious way to avoid the single's penalty: don’t be single (at least in the eyes of a tour company). Bring a mate, a relative or acquaintance. Cast the net wider; there are dedicated groups and networks across social media that specialise in solo traveller meet-ups. Get involved, link up early to see who you gel with and who has the same big travel ideas and small budget.

Filter it out or go indie

As I said earlier, the single supplement does feel like a bit of an old relic, most associated with big package tour holidays or cruises. The solution to this mega-fee, is to go independent as much as you can.

Yes, it takes planning, but the myriad of travel aggregators such as TourRadar, Booking and Viator mean you can set filters to avoid the companies who still use them.