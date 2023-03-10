First Chinese tour group in three years leaves NZ delighted with warm welcome and colourful autumn

Jiang Weizu poses on the Hooker Valley Track near Aoraki/Mt Cook on March 5. The 76-year-old Chinese is a frequent traveller, visiting over 60 countries since 2016. The trip to NZ is his first international travel since 2020.

Travellers in the first Chinese tour group to visit New Zealand in three years have loved their holiday – including a 76-year-old who has been live-streaming his trip to hundreds of social media followers back home.

The group of 61 people, mainly retirees, arrived in the country on March 2 for a 10-day trip, a holiday that sold out in a single minute.

Most of the tourists are from Guangzhou, a metropolis of 18 million people in Southern China that is home to many top companies and China's busiest airport.

./Stuff The group of 61 members, mostly retirees, are predominantly from Guangzhou, the capital city of Guangdong province in Southern China.

The group have spent the majority of their trip in the South Island, where they have taken in the sights of Christchurch, Lake Tekapo, Wānaka and Queenstown.

READ MORE:

* Air New Zealand announces more flights to China

* The dragon wakes, as China opens its borders it will need more food from New Zealand

* Cheat sheet: Why are international flights so expensive?

* Asia travel hotspots quiet as Chinese tourists stay away

* Lunar New Year tourism hopes fizzle as Chinese stay home

* New direct charter flights will link Christchurch to Seoul



Among them is Jiang Weizu, who said he has spent around two hours making his travel videos every night and sharing them with his friends on WeChat, the most commonly used social-media platform in China.

“I booked my New Zealand tour three years ago, right before the pandemic,” he said. “It’s been delayed for so long, and I can’t wait to share my NZ trip with my followers.

“I have over 1000 friends and hundreds of followers on WeChat. They love watching them. Many of them said they were envious and wanted to visit New Zealand.”

./Stuff Jiang Weizu (right), the 76-year-old globe trotter, with local guide Alex Zhou, in Queenstown, on Tuesday.

The retired Guangzhou vocational school lecturer paid 26,000 yuan (NZ$6120) for his 10-day trip, while the one he booked in early 2020 was 13,000 yuan, just half the current price.

“Yes, it’s more expensive, but totally worth it. My New Zealand trip has been delayed for too long. Finally, we are here.”

As a globe trotter, he has visited more than 60 countries since 2016, updating his travelogues in his WeChat network as he goes.

./Stuff Weizu said he enjoyed his helicopter experience above the glacier in Queenstown the most. As a frequent traveller, he said he prefers private tours and tailored itineraries.

“I love the fresh air and the colourful autumn here. I enjoyed my helicopter experience above the glacier the most,” said Jiang, whose group is leaving the country on Friday evening.

“I am really satisfied with this trip, 98 out of 100. My only regret is that I haven’t had a chance to engage with Māori people and culture.”

Like Jiang, Chinese residents, especially retirees, appear to be “extremely enthusiastic” about overseas travel since China gradually relaxed its zero-Covid strategy this year.

./Stuff The group pose in front of the historic steamboat TSS Earnslaw in Lake Wakatipu, Queenstown on Tuesday. Their 10-day-trip, starting from March 2, has been mostly in the South Island, including Lake Tekapo, Wānaka and Queenstown.

New Zealand remains the favourite holiday hotspot, especially for long-haul travellers, said Claire Wu, tour guide at a Guangzhou-based travel agency which organised the group tour.

As soon as the agency’s New Zealand tour packages went on sale, they sold out due to overwhelming demand.

“At first, we had 40 spots for the tour group. They sold out within a minute.

./Stuff Sheepskin, wool, manuka honey and health products are still their favourite souvenirs to take back home.

“Then we managed to add 21 more spots. They were booked up in just seconds again. It never happened before,” she said.

The experienced tour agent visited New Zealand “countless times” before the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, but this trip is different, she said, as it has been “full of touching and emotional moments”.

The pandemic over the past three years has hammered the global tourism industry. Once her group got to the famous Wānaka tree spot, Wu said she became “very emotional and almost cried”.

./Stuff Tour guide Claire Wu with her Chinese tour group at Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport on March 2. The tour group were excited to kick-start their first international trip in three years.

More tour groups are coming in the next three months, to enjoy “the colourful autumn in Aotearoa”.

“We really hope the direct flights from Guangzhou to Christchurch could be resumed soon, thus bringing more convenience to Chinese tourists who visit the South Island,” she said.

China Southern Airlines suspended its Christchurch service in February 2020 due to the Covid outbreaks.

./Stuff The tour agent Claire Wu (right), with her colleague Guo Yongjian, at Wānaka on March 6.

On February 6, China resumed outbound group tours to 20 selected countries, New Zealand among them.

China was New Zealand’s second-largest international market in 2019 with 407,000 visitors, according to Tourism NZ’s visitor snapshot.

On average, each visitor spent $476 a day in 2019. Most visited during Lunar New Year and about half stayed for more than a week.