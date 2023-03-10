Ghost airports: Five that ended up as expensive white elephants

A partially complete walkway which was due to link Cuidad Real International Airport in Spain with an adjacent train station.

No airport wants to be known as a gleaming white elephant. Especially aftermillions, sometimes billions, of dollars has been spent on their construction.

Some were built thanks to large egos with deep pockets, while others were designed to help impoverished regions, but for one reason or another, these giant complexes just didn’t get off the ground.

Here are five airports which hoped to be the next big travel hub but flopped hard.

Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport

Where: Mattala, Sri Lanka

International Air Transport Association (IATA) code: HRI

Opened: 2013

Cost: $342 million

How many travellers can it handle per year? 1 million

How many travellers is it handling? In 2021, roughly 26,000.

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/ Anuradha Dull Walkway to airport exit at Mattala Rajapaksa International Airport Terminal.

What happened? Probably one of the few white elephant airports that has actual elephants is this monument to one man’s ego. That man was former president Mahinda Rajapaksa who wanted to bring hordes of tourists to a rundown and rural part of Sri Lanka, and was helped by buckets of cash from China. The fact he was from the nearby town of Hambantota and was keen to see the development of his home district was no doubt crucial to its construction. However, it seems few shared his feelings.

Some initial success quickly petered out as airlines abandoned the airport due to lack of customer demand. There just wasn’t that much in the area to attract tourists.

It is currently used by Sri Lankan domestic airline Cinnamon Air, as well as some charter flights. There are hopes that the airport will see “record” numbers this year, although that is from a pretty low base.

Nacala International Airport

Where: Nacala, Mozambique

IATA code: MNC

Redeveloped: 2014

Cost: Estimates vary from $130 million to $325 million

How many travellers can it handle per year? 500,000

How many travellers is it handling? 20,000

What happened? It was hoped the redevelopment of a former military airport would help reinvigorate the north-eastern corner of the African country. It hasn’t.

Brazil pumped a considerable amount of money into its construction but after 23 months of development and a fanfare opening by Mozambique President Armando Guebuza, the flow of travellers hasn’t eventuated.

In fact there were hardly any flights in its first three years. Not much as changed, as the airport only has one airline (LAM Mozambique Airlines) and one destination (Maputo) listed.

SUPPLIED A plane landing at Everglades Jetport in July 1972.

Everglades Jetport

Where: Florida, US

IATA code: TNT

Opened: Construction started in 1968 but was never finished.

The airport that never was. It was a different era in the late 1960s when plans for an airport in the middle of a swamp in South Florida were hatched. Concorde was being developed, as was a US rival – the Boeing 2707, and the age of supersonic jets was about to transform the way the world travelled.

One issue was the problem of the “sonic boom” that typically occurs when aircraft breach the sound barrier. The strict regulations surrounding supersonic travel meant it was difficult to find appropriate locations that could be built on to accommodate these planes. But the location in the middle of a swamp cured that.

A giant runway was built, with another five planned, and then ... nothing. The whole development fell foul of environmental concerns and construction was halted in 1970.

Nowadays, it is named Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport and besides the runway, there is only a trailer with an office in it. It has been used in the past as a training facility for pilots, and also for high-speed car events.

Sm105/wikimedia commons Welcome to Ho Airport, Ghana.

Ho Airport

Where: Ho, Ghana

IATA code: HZO

Opened: 2021

Cost: $41 million

How many travellers can it handle per year? 150,000

How many travellers is it handling? Less than 1000.

What happened? Constructed as part of a plan to have an airport in every region of the African country, it was a pretty stop-start development. After the groundbreaking occurred in 2015, work was completed in 2017, but the airport didn’t see commercial action until 2021, and even then it was fleeting.

It seems there was just no passenger demand for the region. Airlines came and went and then stopped altogether in early 2022. There are some signs of life though, as local media report the airport welcomed passengers once again this week for the country’s 66th Independence Day celebration.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images Constructed with the idea to help relieve the pressure on Barajas Airport in the capital, Ciudad Real ended up stumbling from one trauma to another.

Ciudad Real International Airport

Where: Ciudad Real, Spain

IATA code: CQM

Opened: 2009

Cost: $1.9 billion

How many travellers can it handle per year? 2 million

How many travellers is it handling? 0

What happened? Perhaps the airport folly to end all airport follies is this rather expensive white elephant south of Madrid. Constructed to help relieve the pressure on Barajas Airport in the capital, Ciudad Real ended up stumbling from one trauma to another.

There were environmental concerns, a train station that was never built, a financial crisis in Spain and just the sheer hassle of travelling two hours to Madrid, meant the airport was unloved and soon bust.

Various sales fell through but it did find itself a popular place for airlines to store their planes during the toughest times of the pandemic.

It is now probably most famous as the location of the advert for Volvo where Jean-Claude Van Damme did the splits between two moving trucks driving in reverse.