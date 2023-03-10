No booze on board: liquor licence for new ferry takes months

The MV Connemara arrived in Wellington in late-January following a 40-day journey from France.

Inter island passengers - plagued by cancelled ferries and delays - faced a new woe: no booze on board.

The MV Connemara, Bluebridge's new vessel, had no liquor licence for weeks, which meant staff couldn’t serve thirsty passengers on the Wellington to Picton crossing.

Tourists parched for a chilling sav or crisp beer to take the edge off a long journey were also banned from bringing on board their own alcohol.

The ship arrived from France on January 29 this year, and started carrying passengers from mid-February.

But disappointed travellers were greeted with an announcement that only soft drinks could be purchased from the onboard café.

Through a public relations firm, StraitNZ Bluebridge said on Thursday that it submitted an application to sell alcohol with Wellington City Council in early December, soon after the vessel was purchased.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The RV Connemara sailing through the Marlborough Sounds.

“We’re expecting it will be granted very shortly,” the spokesperson said.

By Friday, after an inquiry from Stuff, the council said the licence was granted.

“The time taken to issue is not overly unusual but was interrupted by the Christmas break, a spokesman said.

“The District Licensing Committee members had a few questions that needed clarification given it was an application for a new licence, including questions about the vessel’s ownership and passenger capacity.”

Sources in the alcohol industry said the approval time for licences varies across the country, but the “absolute minimum” is about five weeks, and increasingly applications are taking longer.

The standard is around two months, assuming there are no objections, one said.

A 15-working day timeframe is allowed for feedback, and reporting from police and health bodies.

Unsplash Wish you were beer? Tourists on the newest Cook Strait ferry can’t buy alcohol.

The dry ship was the latest blow for passengers frustrated by a summer of cancellations and break-downs.

Interislander ferry Kaitaki lost power across Cook Strait with 864 people aboard in late January, triggering an emergency response.

It was then confined to port during the final days of the school holidays – and then operating freight-only crossings. A separate gearbox problem has now forced it out of service until at least the end of March.

Iain McGregor/Stuff The former Brittany Ferries ship arrived from France earlier this year.

The Aratere had to change its course on February after a brief engine issue and the Kiarahi was briefly out of service because of an engineering problem.

Bluebridge has had its share of disruption. A sailing was delayed in February after a crew member broke a wrist. In late-February the Straitsman was out of action for a day, and the Connemara suffered engine issues.

Last month, watchdog Consumer NZ lodged a complaint with the Commerce Commission, alleging both companies were misleading passengers about their rights.