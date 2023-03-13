Gisborne-Napier flight service extended by Air New Zealand

The service was due to end on March 25 but will now operate for a further eight weeks from April 10 to June 9.

Air New Zealand has announced it will extend its special flight service between Gisborne and Napier.

The national carrier launched the temporary service between the two storm-devastated regions to help keep the areas connected.

The pause between March 25 and April 10 “will allow the airline to secure the crew and aircraft required to continue operating the route for the eight-week period”.

Air New Zealand Regional Affairs Manager Jason Dawson said the service is helping connect families and friends, as well as moving essential workers between regions.

LINZ/Morris Lazootin Hawke’s Bay before and after Cyclone Gabrielle

“With the road link still cut off, we’ve extended the service for as long as we can to ensure connectivity between the regions while the roading infrastructure is being repaired,” said Dawson.

The flights will operate six times per week.