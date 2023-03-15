Watch: Plane lands on helipad of iconic luxury Dubai hotel

Luke Czepiela lands a plane on the helipad atop the iconic Burj Al Arab Jumeirah in Dubai.

A daredevil air racing champion has pulled off a spectacular plane landing on the helipad of one of the most iconic buildings in Dubai.

It was third time lucky for Poland’s Luke Czepiela, as he landed his CubCrafters-built STOL aircraft atop the Burj Al Arab Jumeirah on an area the size of a tennis court.

For the 39-year-old, it was the culmination of two years of preparation, as well as 650 test flights on the ground.

He admitted he “couldn’t feel happier” after the successful landing more than 200 metres up on the 56-storey building.

Joerg Mitter/Red Bull Content Pool Luke Czepiela landed on the third attempt.

The helipad is more than 200 metres from the ground.

“The biggest challenge was the lack of any external points of reference, which is usually found at an airport where you have hundreds of metres of runway,” he said.

“Normally when approaching a runway, I see how high above it I am, and I can easily control the approach path. Today the helipad disappeared over the nose and my periphery was reduced. I had to rely on my practice and instincts if I wanted to come to a stop before running out of space.”

After making his historic landing, Czepiela then took off again on perhaps the smallest runway in the world.

Mihai Stetcu/Red Bull Content Pool Luke Czepiela is an air racing champion.

“I had so much fun just dropping the aircraft out of the sky and diving almost to beach level.”

The plane had been specially designed for the stunt by American aviation engineer, fabricator and aircraft builder Mike Patey.

The weight was reduced to 425kg and the main fuel tank was moved to the rear of the plane to aid more aggressive braking. Nitrous was also added to help with the take-off.

“The Carbon Cub is the right aircraft for this project, but we needed the right person to fly it,” said Patey. “And there are only a couple on this planet I would feel comfortable making this attempt. Luke is exactly that guy.”

Naim Chidiac / Red Bull Content Pool A composite image showing the flight of the plane.

The helipad has hosted some other unusual feats in the past including a tennis match between Roger Federer and Andre Agassi in 2005, while David Coulthard performed donuts in a Formula 1 car eight years later, and two years ago David Guetta playing a DJ set there.

The Burj Al Arab Jumeirah opened in 1999 at the cost of more than US$1 billion. It has 199 exclusive suites, each with a dedicated 24-hour butler service, with the most expensive room starting at US$24,000 a night. That’s just shy of NZ$40,000.