Is it time to reconsider the Wellington to Lyttelton overnight ferry?

Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

Should the Wellington to Lyttelton ferry be resurrected?

With delays and breakdowns plaguing the Picton to Wellington route, there could be a case to be made for diversifying New Zealand’s ferry routes.

And in 2016 when an earthquake destroyed State Highway 1 between Cheviot and Seddon, an overnight ferry would have saved cars and trucks the gruelling drive inland through the Lewis Pass.

When asked, National’s transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said: “The Government needs to focus on actually getting the Interislander service running reliably rather than thinking about other ferry service options between the North and South Island.”

And it’s a fair point. If New Zealand can’t get one ferry service correct, why think about another?

However, in Europe, long-distance ferry services are now coming back in vogue.

A ferry service from Eemshaven in the Netherlands to Kristiansand in Norway has exceeded expected passenger numbers by 36,000, with 60,000 crossings booked in for 2023.

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images Brittany Ferries now offer four routes between Britain, Ireland and northern Spain. A decade ago, there was only one.

On the back of this success, there are serious plans to reinstate the routes across the North Sea from Newcastle-upon-Tyne in England to Bergen and Stavanger in Norway, with a hope to start operations in 2026.

And Brittany Ferries’ 24-hour-plus crossings from Ireland and Britain to northern Spain have grown in the past decade from one freight-only service to four passenger routes.

Part of this growth has been travellers moving away from the very reason the Lyttelton ferry was cut – low-cost airfares.

Competition from airlines in the mid 1970s was the final nail in the Lyttelton ferry’s coffin as it was unable to compete with the 45-minute flight between Christchurch and Wellington.

Supplied The TEV Wahine Steamer Express ferry on its maiden voyage into Wellington Harbour in 1966.

Yet in Europe, consumers have become a lot more conscious of the environmental cost that short haul flights have and are exploring more sustainable forms of travel.

Green Party Greater Wellington Regional Councillor Thomas Nash said similar demand could be seen from New Zealanders.

“An overnight ferry linking Wellington and Lyttelton stacks up if your goal is to reduce emissions compared to flying - especially if you can get a zero emissions ferry.

“If we are going to achieve our emissions reduction targets we will absolutely need these sorts of alternatives to flying.”

Green Party co-leader James Shaw shared a similar sentiment, saying that the right technology could make it a viable option.

“You have to look at the per passenger emissions but depending on the ship, it could be a viable alternative.”

The service, known as the Steamer Express, has a long history in New Zealand, pre-dating the Picton route as the way to transport vehicles between the islands.

From the 1940s until the early 60s, an inter-island trip was a very different experience for Kiwi motorists.

Passengers would arrive at the docks in time for an 8pm departure and their cars would be lifted by crane on to the ship.

Supplied A classic Ford Model T being craned on to the Rangitira in 1958. This was how cars were transported before roll-on-roll-off (RORO) ferries were introduced.

They would then check into one of the 350 cabins aboard to settle in for the night as the ship took them on an 11-hour 300 kilometre overnight trip along the coast to arrive by 7am the following morning.

The Union Steam Ship Company operated the service, known as the Steamer Express, and had a monopoly on interisland vehicle transport. That is, until it made the error of withdrawing its ageing Picton to Wellington passenger ferry.

With no one operating the route, NZ Railways (now KiwiRail) swooped in and in 1962 introduced the Aramoana – New Zealand’s first roll-on-roll-off ferry with capacity for railcars.

The Steamer Express scrambled to modernise its fleet by converting its ship the Māori to roll-on-roll-off and introducing the Wahine to the fleet in 1966. However, two years later in 1968, it ran aground near Wellington Harbour, resulting in the deaths of 53 passengers.

Supplied The Kaiwharawhara ferry terminal at Wellington in the late 1960s. The Lyttelton ferry Wahine is in the background and its competitor, the Picton ferry Aramoana, is to the right.

The Wahine was replaced by the Rangitira in 1971 but the service last sailed from Lyttelton to Wellington on September 17, 1976.

Though KiwiRail never operated the original route, it has explored whether reviving the route is feasible.

While some of the old infrastructure remains at Lyttelton Port, chief infrastructure officer Mike Simmers said the port would need an extensive redesign.

“The roll-on-roll-off ramp is still here, but it is not in operating condition and would not be up to modern standards.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Lyttelton Port would need to be renovated to accommodate a long-distance inter-island ferry.

“We would have to create new loading facilities for roll-on-roll-off structures and landside marshalling yards, which there is currently no room for at Lyttelton.

“The volume of road and rail traffic around Lyttelton Port would also increase dramatically.”

KiwiRail Capital Projects & Asset Development chief operating manager David Gordon said some very preliminary consideration had been given to using Lyttelton as the South Island terminal, but it was ruled out in favour of continuing to use Picton.

“A key factor is that the additional length of the journey to Lyttelton means either more or much bigger ships would be needed to deliver the same cross-Strait capacity that is possible using Picton.

KIWIRAIL/Supplied Kiwirail’s focus remains on delivering the new Interislander ferries and associated infrastructure by 2025.

“This is because each ship would be able to make fewer return voyages to Lyttelton over a set period than it could to Picton.”

Gordon said focus remains on the iReX project, which will see two new ferries delivered beginning in 2025, along with redeveloped terminal facilities in both Picton and Wellington.