Three Mackenzie country hotels sold to NZ company

The 4-star Mackenzie Country Hotel in Twizel with 108 rooms is one of the three hotels purchased by Distinction Hotels.

Optimism with the comeback of tourism following Covid-19 lockdowns has led New Zealand owned and operated hotel group Distinction Hotels to buy three hotels in Twizel and Ōmārama.

The company has purchased Mackenzie Country Hotel Twizel, Heritage Gateway Hotel Ōmārama and Countrytime Hotel Ōmārama from The Mount Cook Hotel Collection.

Distinction Hotels Group owner Geoff Thomson said the return of international visitors was a key factor in the acquisition.

“More tourists back on our shores is great news for the hotels and hospitality industry. Adding three well-positioned assets to our portfolio in the South Island is exciting, and we’re looking forward to integrating the Distinction Hotels brand into the beautiful Mackenzie District.”

Distinction Hotels chief executive Duncan Fletcher said they had great respect for what The Mount Cook Hotel Collection had achieved.

“We look forward to continuing their heartfelt hospitality in the Mackenzie region, making a positive contribution to the local tourism economy and developing richer itineraries for travellers when they choose to stay with the Distinction Hotels Group of brands”.

Mount Cook Hotel Collection managing director Hamish J. Hepburn said he was delighted for the future of the hotels.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF/Stuff The Godley Hotel Lake Tekapo, pictured left, remains in the ownership of the Mount Cook Collection.

“The hotels’ awesome managers and employees and our valued customers in Twizel and Ōmārama are now set to move seamlessly into a new future and higher level within the Distinction Hotels Group and their extensive national network.”

The Mount Cook Collection retained ownership of the fourth property in its portfolio, The Godley Hotel Lake Tekapo.

The 4-star Mackenzie Country Hotel in Twizel with 108 rooms, and the Heritage Gateway Hotel in Ōmarama with 98 rooms, would trade under the Distinction brand. Countrytime Hotel Ōmārama (48 rooms) would trade under the group’s 3-star Discovery brand.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The residents of Ōmārama woke to one of the heaviest snow falls in recent years on June 13.

Distinction Hotels Group would take over operations on August 1. The company owned 16 Distinction branded hotels in the North and South Island, which included the Distinction Hotels in Cathedral Square, Christchurch, and the redeveloped former chief post office in Dunedin. Discovery brand hotels were located in Whangarei and Ōmarama.

The sale from the Mount Cook Hotel Collection was transacted by JLL which handled a record $170 million sale of Auckland’s Stamford Plaza late last year, now refurbished and re-opened as the JW Marriot Auckland.

JLL director hotels and hospitality Nick Thompson said through the first quarter of this year, they had seen five major deals go unconditional for a combined total of over $100 million.

“There’s more to come. While other commercial sectors are still encountering headwinds, hotels continue to perform strongly with rebounding international tourism fuelling their desirability, both domestically and internationally.”