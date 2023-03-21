Yeah, Nah: Are you happy living in New Zealand?

New Zealand has been named the 10th “happiest” country in the world, one of the few from outside Europe with a placing in the top 20.

Finland topped the chart for the sixth year in a row, ahead of Denmark and Iceland.

The annual World Happiness Report from the UN takes into consideration evaluations from the Gallup World Poll and a host of different criteria in coming up with the list, from corruption levels to healthy life expectancy and GDP per capita.

Certainly reading and watching the news paints a less than rosy image in New Zealand, with crime and the cost of living dominating coverage.

However some have looked at the positives of the report including former Prime Minister Helen Clark who tweeted that the ranking combats “the relentless tide of negative reporting about how the country is doing”.

So is it a case of we don’t know how lucky we are, or is the country going downhill?

