Delays for Air New Zealand passengers unable to check in at Christchurch Airport after system outage

Air New Zealand passengers at Christchurch Airport have been unable to check in after the airline experienced a system outage.

The outage was reported at 6.30pm on Wednesday. A Christchurch Airport spokesperson said Air New Zealand had found a solution about 15 minutes later, but warned flyers could face further disruptions.

An Air New Zealand spokesperson said the airline experienced “intermittent connectivity issues” that stopped check in and loading systems at Christchurch Airport.

Arrivals and departures had continued, however there had been delays in and out of the airport, the spokesperson said.

“We want to thank our customers for their patience while we work through this disruption.”

Flyers could check the most up-to-date flight information is on the Air New Zealand app, they said.

The airport spokesperson said the outage was not an airport one and did not affect any other airline.

Earlier on Wednesday an Air New Zealand flight from Melbourne to Queenstown was diverted to Christchurch after the slats on the plane wings did not deploy.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff An Air New Zealand plane was diverted to Christchurch on Wednesday after a mechanical issue stopped it from landing safely in Queenstown. (File photo)

The slats are required for landing on a shorter runway such as in Queenstown.

“This issue then rectified itself while en route to Christchurch and the aircraft landed as normal and passengers disembarked safely,” Air New Zealand Captain David Morgan said.

The aircraft would be inspected before it returned to service following the mechanical issue, and customers were put on the next available services, Morgan said.