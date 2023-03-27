A new airline is being launched called Really Cool Airlines. No, really

Really Cool Airlines hopes to start operating by the end of the year.

A new airline is being launched in Thailand with a rather unusual name – Really Cool Airlines.

The new carrier, with the slogan “'We Fly the Future”, is aiming to start operations by the end of the year.

Details on routes and the type of aircraft being used haven’t been announced but the online mock-ups show a look at the livery, featuring an Airbus A350-900 in blue and white. It also has sunglasses and headphones, which depending on your view could be seen as ‘really cool’, or not.

Aiming somewhere between the budget and luxury markets, Really Cool Airlines is being run by Patee Sarasin, a former chief executive of Thai low-cost carrier Nok Air.

”We are excited and ready to introduce Really Cool Airlines to give an extraordinary experience to passengers,” he told The Strait Times.

It is believed the airline is one of four seeking approval by Thai regulators as the country’s vital tourism industry looks to bounce back from the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Anna Zvereva/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS SCAT Airlines is based in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.

Five other unusual names for airlines

SCAT Airlines (Kazakhstan)

Probably one of the most famous “that can’t be the real name” airlines is the unforgettable-even-though-you-wish-you-could – SCAT Airlines.

The full name is Special Cargo Air Transport, so it’s not even a Kazakh-to-English misunderstanding, they just forgot to look up the acronym. Of course, the Kazakhs may just be really into vocal jazz singing.

Ransome Airlines (US)

Asking for trouble was this now-defunct airline, especially as it was around when planes were being targetted a lot more by hostage-takers.

Founded in 1967 by J. Dawson Ransome, the airline acted as a feeder for many of the bigger players like Pan Am and Delta. The brand was eventually retired in the mid-1980s and no, the airline was never hijacked.

U-Land Airlines (Taiwan)

You’d hope so.

Air Sahara (India)

While the name sounds fine, the fact this Indian airline never flew anywhere near Africa is ... strange.

Gandalf Airlines (Italy)

“A wizard is never late, nor is he early. He arrives precisely when he means to.”

It’s a pity we never got to hear Sir Ian McKellen say those words while doing adverts for this Italian regional airline. Gandalf Airlines went to the Undying Lands (i.e bust) in 2004.