These are the safest countries to take a holiday in, New Zealand in top 10

Switzerland has been named the safest country in the world to go on holiday in a poll dominated by Europe.

Only New Zealand and Singapore cracked the top 10 from outside the continent in seventh and ninth respectively.

The report from Which? Travel and based on data from consultancy STC looks at a range of factors including road traffic deaths, murder rates, natural disasters, the risk of terrorism, health services and the safety for women.

The Swiss finished ahead of Iceland, Norway, Portugal and Slovenia.

At the bottom was Jamaica with a homicide rate 60 times higher than in Switzerland. Brazil, South Africa and the Philippines also rated poorly.

For New Zealand, the report’s authors noted that it “has higher road traffic fatalities than most other countries in the top 10, but it has a stable political culture and low homicide rates”. Compared to other top 10 countries, NZ rated poorly for essential health services and natural disasters.

123RF A tourist at Lake Lugano in Switzerland. The country finished ahead of Iceland, Norway, Portugal and Slovenia.

The country which is the least safe for women to travel to was named as Egypt.

”While data is extremely difficult to quantify, Which? used an index produced by travel agency the Sole Female Travellers Club. It labelled Egypt as the least safe country for women, taking into account warnings from US and UK government authorities and also its own survey data. Iceland was listed as the safest country for women,” said the report.

Last week, a report into the world’s happiest country saw Finland stay at the top for the sixth year in a row.

The Nordic state leads the United Nations' 2023 World Happiness Report which looks at a range of factors in more than 130 countries: social support, income, health, freedom, generosity, and absence of corruption, to determine how “happy” a country is.

Scandinavian countries dominated yet again with Denmark second, Iceland third, Sweden sixth and Norway just one place behind in seventh. Israel was a big mover, jumping up five places to fourth. New Zealand held steady in 10th.

The safest holiday destinations in the world