Kaitaki still out of action but Interislander confirms sailings over Easter

Interislander has confirmed with all its passengers travelling over Easter that their travel plans will go ahead despite Kaitaki still being out of action. (File photo)

Interislander ferry Kaitaki won't be operational till at least Easter Monday but Interislander has assured customers they will still be able to travel over the long weekend.

The ferry has been out of action since engineers discovered a fault in a bearing in one of its two gearboxes when it docked in Wellington – just one day after it resumed carrying passengers following a power failure from a cooling system problem in late January.

About 8200 passengers were booked on Kaitaki to travel between April 1 and April 10, Interislander executive general manager Walter Rushbrook said.

While all passengers travelling over Easter weekend received confirmation they would be able to travel, a “small percentage” of passengers booked to travel in early April had their sailings cancelled, he said. Some had also been offered different times to their original bookings.

“To help these passengers, we have employed additional call centre staff from today and we’re holding all available capacity on other ferry sailings for those who have been cancelled,” Rushbrook said.

Other ferry sailings had been increased to fill in for Kaitaki, while passengers on cancelled sailings would receive a full refund, he said.

“Restoring Kaitaki has been a complex job. In the near future, we expect to be able to announce a date when Kaitaki will return to service.”

In mid-March, Interislander paused its booking system to be able to prioritise making space for people on previously cancelled sailings.

“Despite our best efforts, the issues with Kaitaki have disrupted travel for many people, and we want to apologise to our passengers for that.”

STUFF Interislander’s Kaitaki ferry had a rough start to 2023, with engineering faults putting it out of commission. In January, while carrying hundreds of passengers, it lost all power and drifted towards rocks.

Interislander would be in touch with passengers booked on Kaitaki later in April to confirm their travel plans and advised people to wait to be contacted to avoid wait times for help through the call centre.

Meanwhile, Connemara – the newest Cook Strait ferry – resumed sailing after breaking down on Saturday for the third time since joining Bluebridge’s fleet in two months.

The company said on its website at 9.30am on Saturday the ferry had experienced an “engineering issue” and was undergoing repairs in Wellington.

Its 2am sailing from Wellington and 7.45am sailing from Picton on Sunday was cancelled.

It was berthed for five days on February 17 because of engineering issues, and it was taken out of service less than a day after it resumed taking passengers.

Bluebridge has been approached for comment.